Katrina Suroveca Recipient Of The Scheer Foundation Musical Scholarship For 2020/2021





"Katrina Suroveca from Riga, Latvia is a recipient of a scholarship and we are proud to support her career. It is a privilege to support the education of the fine scholars selected for this year's Scheer Foundation Scholarships," said Maddy Cross Parkin director of



Katrina is a brilliant pianist who already has won several piano competitions including the Yamaha Scholarship competition in 2020. She has recently pursued her study abroad through the Erasmus Exchange program at the Robert Schumann Hochschule school in Düsseldorf and is enrolled this year in her master's degree in piano performance at the Jazeps Vitols Latvian Academy of Music. We are expecting to see Katrina compete at the highest level in the years to come and we are happy to support her efforts.



"Katrina was selected after an International search organized by the Foundation and I selected Katrina because of her skills, her technical ability and we believe in her capacity to reach the top," added Maddy Cross Parkin. "We intend to follow her and support her career in the years to come."



The Frederic & Jocelyne Scheer Foundation ("Scheer Foundation") is a US Private Foundation (501-c 3) dedicated to fight malnutrition and children mortality in Africa in promoting local agricultural and industrial project to build up local and regional employment. The Foundation recently expanded its reach to Arts & Music. Learn more at: www.scheerfoundation.org and please watch Katrina performance at https://scheerfoundation.info/music-video




