Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 08/09/2020

Award-Winning Pianist, Composer & Hip Hop Producer Helmaud Shares New Single 'Hey Boi!'

Award-Winning Pianist, Composer & Hip Hop Producer Helmaud Shares New Single 'Hey Boi!'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Helmaud has been bringing together his love of classic hip-hop with his background as an accomplished jazz musician to create music that's equal parts soulful and energetic."
COMPLEX

Award-winning musician HELMAUD has premiered his latest single, 'Hey Boi ! ft. DIXIE' via COMPLEX. The single will be released on the 30th of September via JS Records and was mixed by Geoff Swan (Ed Sheran, Mahalia, FKJ) and mastered by Alex Gopher (Sebastian Tellier, Phoenix, Mr Oizo). The producer is an award winner of the Jazz à Saint-Germain-des-Prés festival in 2008 and has subsequently shared a stage with Avishai Cohen as well as appeared live at the Sonar Festival. The producer has created music for high-end luxury brands such as Vogue, Elle and Tiffany & Co while also working with big-names in the Parisian music industry such as My Melody, Because Music and Pain Surprises.

Born and based in Paris, the self-trained pianist has performed at Archspace, Village Underground (UK), co-founded a jazz trio and formally studied at the American School of Modern Music in France. HELMAUD is the anagram of Brad Mehldau and Hélène Grimaud, two of his great influences as a human being and artist. His other influences include the likes of James Blake, Keith Jarret, H.E.R, Daniel Caesar, SZA, EarthGang and J.I.D. However, this single draws parallels to the vocals of Amy Winehouse and Lizzo and the production stylings of RJD2 and Gramatik.

Opening with an unstoppable attitude and the jangle piano keys to highlight it, 'Hey Boi !' is created to raise eyebrows and send a message. DIXIE's strong and powerful vocals lead the single, flirting with the bassline and adding her own reverbs to HELMAUD's dynamic production style. Encompassing an intoxicating femininity meeting a brash, in your face tone the single will be sure to make itself at home on any playlist.

Speaking of the single, HELMAUD tells us, "On 'HEY BOI !' Half of the vocals have been recorded after midnight and on an average of 3-4 bottles of wine and 2 grams of weed, an empty wine bottle was used as the support for the mic. Starting around 11pm with H E L M A U D finding this « 2000's hip hop Dre's nod » riff on the piano. The whole song was bounced in 4-5 hours tops."






Most read news of the week
Breakout Melbourne Producer UNO Stereo Teams With Alt R&b Star Amindi For A 2020 Take On Unrequited Love With "Text" (Warner Music)
Nashville Jazz Workshop To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Global "Jazzmania 2020" Online Jazz Party & Fundraiser
Burt Bacharach And Daniel Tashian Perform Tiny Desk (home) Concert Featuring Original Songs From Their Collaborative Blue Umbrella EP (Big Yellow Dog Music)
Alt-Rock Band Pale Blue Dot Release Refreshing Third Studio Album 'Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species'
H1GHR Music Rappers Top Korean Scene Again With The Release Of The Red Tape Album
Phil Augusta Jackson Proves He's "One Hell Of A Rapper" (KUTX) On New EP, The Redondo Tape EP - Out Today
Jerry Lee Lewis Inducted Into The Mississippi Arts And Entertainment Hall Of Fame
Tenet Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Out Now
Raiche Releases Official Music Video For 'Pick A Side'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0237269 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025229454040527 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how