Nashville Country Artist George Shingleton To Release New Single "Have A Good Time, On October 9, 2020

https://www.georgeshingleton.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville-based country singer-songwriter George Shingleton is set to release a new single, "Have a Good Time," on October 9, 2020 via Rock Ridge Music. Produced by Dave Pahanish (who co-wrote #1 songs recorded by Jimmy Wayne, Toby Keith, and Keith Urban), "Have a Good Time" is a rollicking country/Southern rock jam that feels like it would have been as at home on '70s radio as it will on streaming platforms in 2020.Says Shingleton about the song: "My producer, Dave Pahanish, wrote 'Have a Good Time' with the Whiskey Myers guys a few years back. I've always been drawn to the song, and I think it fits me, so I was happy to have the opportunity to record it with Dave at his home studio, Panfish Studio. We definitely had a 'good time' recording it. The song is very fun-loving, so it was easy to relax and settle in on it. That makes a difference for me when recording, I think."In addition to Shingleton, the song features Shane Sanders on lead guitar, Tom Bukovac on guitar (Hank Williams Jr., Willie Nelson, Keith Urban), Steve Mackey on bass (Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Peter Frampton), Jefferson Crow on keyboards (Gary Allan, Sturgill Simpson, Jamey Johnson), and Bradford Dobbs on drums."Have a Good Time" is the third single from Shingleton's forthcoming album, Out All Nighter, which is due out December 4, 2020. "Have a Good Time" follows on the heels of the second single, "Handful of Hell," which was released in May, and the first single, "Fire or Flame," which was released in February. Shingleton's music, and "Handful of Hell" in particular, earned praise from American Songwriter earlier this year, which called it: "…grittier… There's a lost honesty in country music like Shingleton's and that's on display in his newest song, 'Handful of Hell'…" Shingleton also plans to get into the holiday spirit before his album drops with the release of a standalone holiday single, "O Little Town of Bethlehem," on October 23, 2020."I'm looking forward to this new album coming out," says Shingleton. "I think it shows some growth from the debut album I released last year, and also still connects the two together. The songs on this one mean as much as the songs on the last one, maybe even a little more. Releasing new music can be stressful. You want to make sure people like what you're putting out, but also make sure it's what you are and where you're at. You want to make sure the honesty is there. I feel like we accomplished that this round."Like all other touring artists, Shingleton's planned 2020 tour dates have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans eager to see Shingleton perform can catch him livestreaming weekly on his Facebook page at 7:30 p.m. central time every Tuesday evening for his "Tuesday Night Tunes" series.A son of rural West Virginia, Shingleton was raised on traditional gospel music in small country churches. Music was in his paternal line, with many family members playing an amalgam of bluegrass and Appalachian "hill country" music. Choir directors encouraged him from a young age to find his voice and let it fill the space between altars and spires, people and pews. That voice, it turns out, would also fill the hollers of the mountains. He spent more time outside than in, providing the soundtrack to crackling campfires and electrified stages, each performance pushing him closer and closer to realizing his sound.As a teen, he fell in love with the sounds of Hank Williams Jr., Ronnie Van Zant, Gregg Allman, Waylon Jennings, and Merle Haggard, and his music was eventually informed by all of them, toeing the blurry lines between Americana, country, blues, Southern rock, and gospel. A lot of Shingleton's music has also been inspired by his wife, with many of his songs influenced by her presence in his life; she was the one who saw the potential in his playing and performing and encouraged him to go for it. "She saw the happiness and the light in me when I played," Shingleton explains, "and that helped me see the light in myself."The integrity of his stories and sound has earned him the respect of other artists, including Darryl Worley, John Michael Montgomery, Bucky Covington, Montgomery Gentry, Charlie Daniels, Bo Bice, and Keith Anderson, all of whom have invited him to share their stage. George Shingleton is managed by Rock Ridge Music (Nashville, TN) and is booked by Paradigm Talent Agency.https://www.georgeshingleton.com/



