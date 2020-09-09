Downtown Music Publishing Signs Deal To Represent Wu-Tang Clan Catalog





Downtown New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Downtown Music Publishing today announced the signing of a global publishing administration agreement with Wu-Tang Productions, and owners Robert "RZA" Diggs and Mitchell " Divine " Diggs, to represent the iconic hip-hop group's interest in songs from its back catalog of classic albums — as well as select works co-written or produced by individual Wu-Tang Clan members for solo releases, affiliates and other artists. The writers represented under the deal include co-founders Ghostface Killah, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Method Man, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Raekwon, RZA and U-God."We are excited to be partnering with Downtown and entrusting them to handle our historic back catalog," said RZA of the deal. "Downtown's system is ideal for us — they have the global reach and capacity of a 'major' while maintaining strong, highly personal relationships with their clients. Their customized approach to clientele accompanied with their focus in areas like rights management and distribution make Downtown an ideal partner for Wu-Tang Productions."In addition to the group's celebrated catalog, the agreement includes select solo works by members Cappadonna, Ghostface Killah, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon and RZA, as well as other works contributed to by the covered writers — with songs recorded by Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Danny Brown, Drake, Justin Bieber, Lauryn Hill, Logic, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Mobb Deep, Pete Rock, Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz, The Game, The Pharcyde and Wyclef Jean, among many others."Wu-Tang Clan isn't just one of hip-hop's most influential groups, it's an iconic institution in every sense of the word — with a legacy that extends well beyond the realm of music," said Justin Kalifowitz, CEO of Downtown Music Holdings, parent company of Downtown Music Publishing. "As a New Yorker, representing some of East Coast hip-hop's most revered legends — whose stories are so ingrained in the culture of our city — is a tremendous honor.""In addition to being inspirational artists, RZA and Divine are extremely talented entrepreneurs," added Bruce Lampcov, Downtown's Senior Vice President of Global Business Development. "From what they accomplished with Wu Wear to RZA's work in film and television, and numerous other endeavors, the group has showcased their shrewd business acumen time and time again. It's no wonder that their legacy has remained as strong today as it's ever been. We look forward to collaborating with them on many creative projects; the possibilities are endless."One of the most renowned hip-hop acts of all time, Wu-Tang Clan has remained a household name since the release of its seminal debut, Enter The Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers, in 1993 and has inspired generations of artists across genres. Besides music, the Wu-Tang brand is known for its entrepreneurial savvy and influence in several industries including art, film, fashion and technology. The deal follows an outstanding year for the group, which included the release of two acclaimed series: the Hulu biopic Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which announced its second season in January, as well as the Showtime documentary miniseries Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men.The preferred publishing partner for some of the world's most beloved songwriters, Downtown adds the storied Wu-Tang songbook to its catalog of represented works alongside those of other prolific legends including Miles Davis and George Gershwin. Wu-Tang Productions was represented by longtime attorney Tim Mandelbaum of Fox Rothschild, LLP.Downtown Music Publishing operates in service of extraordinary songs, representing nearly 100 years of popular music. Downtown is the preferred music publishing partner for some of the world's most beloved songwriters, storied music catalogs and emerging artists at the forefront of pop culture, including John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Booker T. Jones, George Gershwin, Miles Davis, Mötley Crüe, Mos Def, The 1975, Tori Amos, Erroll Garner, Hans Zimmer, John Prine, Ryan Tedder, Benny Blanco, Jimmy Napes, Cautious Clay, Stella Donnelly and The War and Treaty, among others. Downtown Music Publishing is owned and operated by Downtown Music Holdings. More information is available at www.dmpgroup.com.



