Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 09/09/2020

Seether Finds Rock Chart Success In First Week Of 'Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum'

Seether Finds Rock Chart Success In First Week Of 'Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SEETHER's brand-new album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum ("If You Want Peace, Prepare For War") debuted to impressive chart success in its first week of release, topping 15,000 in overall sales and placing at #37 on Billboard's Top 200 Chart as well as #5 on the Top Current Album Chart. Other impressive markers include placing #3 for Current Alternative Albums, #3 for Current Rock Albums and #2 for Current Hard Rock Music.

The album's aggressive first single "Dangerous" also rises to #2 at Active Rock Radio and is currently #7 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart and rising quickly. For the week of August 1st, frontman Shaun Morgan also topped Billboard's Hard Rock Songwriter's Chart and hit the #2 spot on the Hard Rock Producers Chart for the first time.

On Sunday, August 30th, the band celebrated the album with a well-received global livestream event, "Locked & Live" in an exclusive partnership with Veeps and Elite Multimedia that featured the band's first-ever full production, multi-camera online livestream concert.

The new album-the band's first in three years-has been well received by fans and media alike, with SEETHER praised as offering up one of the best rock albums of 2020.

"SEETHER did right by their fans in having a live-streamed concert in conjunction with the release of Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum. The concert was a total hit and ... the production was top notch all the way through. The band was well-rehearsed and in the pocket. The show came complete with an awesome lighting show and the sound was perfection," said Ghost Cult Magazine.






Most read news of the week
Alt-Rock Band Pale Blue Dot Release Refreshing Third Studio Album 'Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species'
Phil Augusta Jackson Proves He's "One Hell Of A Rapper" (KUTX) On New EP, The Redondo Tape EP - Out Today
Jerry Lee Lewis Inducted Into The Mississippi Arts And Entertainment Hall Of Fame
Tenet Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Out Now
Raiche Releases Official Music Video For 'Pick A Side'
Steve Hackett Releases New Single/Video 'Under The Eye Of The Sun' From Forthcoming Release
Sound American To Release "Something To Hunt"
K-Pop Solo Artist, Wonho, Releases Solo Debut Mini Album
D Smoke & Buddy Breathe New Life Into Jac Ross' Anthemic Single Now Retitled "It's Ok To Be Black 2.0"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0377231 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014982223510742 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how