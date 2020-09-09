Seether Finds Rock Chart Success In First Week Of 'Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum'





"SEETHER did right by their fans in having a live-streamed concert in conjunction with the release of Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum. The concert was a total hit and ... the production was top notch all the way through. The band was well-rehearsed and in the pocket. The show came complete with an awesome lighting show and the sound was perfection," said New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SEETHER's brand-new album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum ("If You Want Peace, Prepare For War") debuted to impressive chart success in its first week of release, topping 15,000 in overall sales and placing at #37 on Billboard's Top 200 Chart as well as #5 on the Top Current Album Chart. Other impressive markers include placing #3 for Current Alternative Albums, #3 for Current Rock Albums and #2 for Current Hard Rock Music.The album's aggressive first single " Dangerous " also rises to #2 at Active Rock Radio and is currently #7 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart and rising quickly. For the week of August 1st, frontman Shaun Morgan also topped Billboard's Hard Rock Songwriter's Chart and hit the #2 spot on the Hard Rock Producers Chart for the first time.On Sunday, August 30th, the band celebrated the album with a well-received global livestream event, "Locked & Live" in an exclusive partnership with Veeps and Elite Multimedia that featured the band's first-ever full production, multi-camera online livestream concert.The new album-the band's first in three years-has been well received by fans and media alike, with SEETHER praised as offering up one of the best rock albums of 2020."SEETHER did right by their fans in having a live-streamed concert in conjunction with the release of Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum. The concert was a total hit and ... the production was top notch all the way through. The band was well-rehearsed and in the pocket. The show came complete with an awesome lighting show and the sound was perfection," said Ghost Cult Magazine.



