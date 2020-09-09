Dim Mak Kicks Off Real Racing 3 Soundtrack Partnership With Corrupt





In support of the collaboration, F1 will be adding the Corrupt (UK) single to F1 Tracks on when the track is released. F1 Tracks unites both music and sport, providing a dynamic platform for fans which brings the two together. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Dim Mak announces its new Real Racing 3 collaboration with Firemonkeys Studio, an Australian-based creative studio of Electronic Arts (EA). For the 2020 season, Dim Mak artists have been commissioned to remix three songs by Australian producer Ryan Kurt, who created the Real Racing 3 soundtrack last year.The partnership kicks off with Corrupt (UK)'s remix of "Further." Hailing from the town of Barnsley in South Yorkshire, Corrupt (UK) has developed a unique brand that integrates Northern England's classic bassline energy with the furious bass house beats coming out of North America. The remix drops in-game with the launch of Real Racing 3's second season of Formula 1®​ content and is additionally available on all DSPs. Fans can expect to hear additional remixes from Dim Mak artists later this fall."Real Racing 3 has a long history of supporting rising EDM talent and this project allows up to support, collaborate and provide a platform for artists we love," says Benjamin Dawe, Creative Director Brand & Partnerships at Firemonkeys. "Dim Mak was the natural partner to do this with after our past collaborations with Steve Aoki. We always want to work with people that push boundaries and innovate and Dim Mak is on the forefront of what is happening in EDM right now. This latest collaboration takes it to the next level, merging music, gaming and motorsports in a unique and authentic way."In addition to this unique collaboration, players who download and play Real Racing 3 during this update will have the opportunity to get a "remix" version of the Formula 1® Academy car featuring a livery designed in collaboration between Dim Mak, Corrupt (UK) and artists at Firemonkeys Studio. Players will also get the chance to view a behind the scenes interview detailing the creation of the remix with Corrupt (UK) in Real Racing TV, the game's in-app media platform, as well as get a first "listen" to the new track in-game.In support of the collaboration, F1 will be adding the Corrupt (UK) single to F1 Tracks on when the track is released. F1 Tracks unites both music and sport, providing a dynamic platform for fans which brings the two together.



