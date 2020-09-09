Blockparty Releases First Digital Music Collectibles With New Music From 3LAU To Create Immersive Experiences For Fans





In addition to listing his work on the Blockparty marketplace, 3LAU has joined Blockparty's team as the director of music where he will oversee product-based updates to help optimize the real-world benefits of owning digital collectibles from Blockparty. As the experience of live concerts continues to be a far-off reality, musicians are looking for new ways to connect with their fan base and monetize the experience. Through the marketplace, musicians are able to build more meaningful relationships with fans, using the audio-reactive digital collectible to provide unique offerings and fan rewards to its owner when concerts become commonplace once again. For example, when attending a live 3LAU concert, a fan's collectible can give them VIP access or free swag. In the near future, fans will be able to hold their phone up to 3LAU's DJ booth and purchase the digital collectible from Blockparty for that exact moment including the audio track and corresponding graphics from Slime Sunday.



"For musicians, the ability to transform our work into new media is always exciting and Blockparty has provided the ideal platform for me to continue engaging with my fans in a completely new way," said 3LAU, DJ, music producer and Blockparty's director of music. "With the incredible potential of digital music collectibles, the fan experience can be completely transformed, whether it's providing the rush of a live concert or later reaping the benefits of owning the collectible in the real-world."



By offering rarefied music collectibles on Blockparty, musicians can continue building their revenue streams and reaching new fans. As a digital collectible provides a great deal of flexibility for musicians, it also opens the door for them to partner with other creatives to build and release new mixed-reality offerings as well.



"Music and art have always been intertwined and 3LAU's latest release with Slime Sunday brings this new experience to fans everywhere," said Vladislav Ginzburg, CEO of Blockparty. "We're continuing to build strong momentum within the marketplace and our first-ever music drop is certainly one of the most unique digital collectibles available anywhere in the industry. We're also thrilled to have 3LAU as part of our team and look forward to building completely new experiences together by bridging the digital collectibles world with the physical realm."



Luke Wagman, co-founder and former Chief Content Officer of CoinMarketCap prior to its sale to Binance in April 2020, has also joined Blockparty as an advisor. At CoinMarketCap, Luke built and maintained robust relationships throughout the cryptocurrency industry, from exchanges to projects and market participants. Prior to CoinMarketCap, Luke served as an analyst at Goldman Sachs and Blackrock.



Today's release follows last month's successful launch and sellout of art collectibles from MADSTEEZ (Mark Paul Deren), Harif Guzman and Ryan Keeley on the Blockparty marketplace.

For more information, visit https://www.blockparty.co/.



