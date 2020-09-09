Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 09/09/2020

Breakout Melbourne Producer Uno Stereo And Alt R&B Star Amindi Drop Animated Music Video For "Text" (Warner Music)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "'TEXT' MAKES GHOSTING SOUND GOOD" - THE FADER
Melbourne producer UNO Stereo has teamed with rising alt-R&B star Amindi for "TEXT," a 2020 take on the classic unrequited love song centered on that frustrating moment when they haven't texted back. Today, The Fader hosted the exclusive premiere of the music video, a plush animated alternate reality from animator Chris Yee, who has also worked with Mac Miller, Free Nationals, Kali Uchis and Raveena.

"TEXT" unfurls over a breezy, mellow beat crafted by UNO, inspired by classic records from Pete Rock & CL Smooth, A Tribe Called Quest and Guru's Jazzamatazseries. Adding to lyrics like "I won't say I miss you, even though its facts / Cuz I got all these issues, and you won't text me back," the video for "TEXT" finds Amindi slipping into the inter-dimensional ether as she holds her phone under the covers, waiting on a text back from a lost lover. Fader calls it a "striking, modern take on unrequited love ballads."

UNO Stereo aka Nic Martin is a producer that thrives in many settings and has been recognized with multiple Aria wins. His credits include production on Khalid's massive American Teen, and on recent tracks with Wale, Destructo ("Bandz" feat. Kevin Gates, Denzel Curry and Yo Gotti) and many others. Amindi is a Jamaican-American, LA-based phenom who blew up in 2017 with "Pine And Ginger." A remix from Popcaan followed, and the track has amassed more than 24 million streams. Amindi, who recently dropped asong with Kari Faux, has been praised by the likes of Vice and Complex, and is the subject of a short documentary created by The Fader.

UNO Stereo recently made his debut for Warner Music with a 6-song beat tape called Innerludes. Heavily inspired by the LA beat scene, the tape was praised by Essence, who deemed "Keynote Interlude" a "must-download-immediately track." OkayPlayer highlighted the tape in their Mixtape Monday, calling it a "sweet, soulful" mix.
"TEXT" is the first in a wave of new music that UNO Stereo will release over the remainder of 2020, including a B-Side that will drop next week.






