Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 10/09/2020

Sir Ivan Presents World Premiere Of Award-Winning Music Video 'Get Together'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Earning a prestigious award held also by the likes of film titans Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg is certainly not what international recording artist Sir Ivan set out to do, but due to his incredibly unique concept, that is precisely what happened at the WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival.

Sir Ivan's remake of the 1967 hit song "Get Together" by The Youngbloods, as a dance song, has had incredible success, and now the official music video will premiere on Wednesday, September 9, at 11 a.m. EDT. The video, prior to public release, has already won a Gold Remi in the category of "Video of the Year". This award gave Sir Ivan the top honor out of nearly 5,000 other entries from 53 countries, including strong international competition, especially from the USA and England.

Responding to this huge achievement, Sir Ivan says, "In my almost 20-year music career, the two greatest ideas I've had yet, have been: 1) Remaking John Lennon's iconic peace song 'Imagine' into an electronic dance record and 2) Coming up with this video concept where I assembled the world's most famous peace leaders in history to act as my 'backup band', with me as the lead singer. Neither of these ideas had ever been done before."

In the video, character actors portray five of the most recognizable advocates of peace in the history of the world. In the second half of the video, the "backup band" moves inside Sir Ivan's penthouse where they sit around the table as great friends, sharing a "peace pipe". Meanwhile, people from all walks of life are just steps away from "Sir Ivan & The Peacemen," dancing and having a wonderful time, celebrating peace, love, and life ... Together.
The music video is presented in satirical form as political speech for the purpose of spreading the message of peace during the current civil unrest.
Please join Sir Ivan for the World Premiere of "Get Together" at https://youtu.be/C2wVrakQcFI

Sir Ivan aka Peaceman has dedicated his recording artist career to remaking the iconic peace songs from the 1960s and was the first to take a Beatles or John Lennon ballad and turn it into an EDM song. "Imagine" launched Sir Ivan's career, and all his songs since have gone on to top the charts.
The passion that Sir Ivan has for spreading peace, love and equality to all humankind comes from losing 59 relatives in the Holocaust and hearing those stories from his father, Siggi, who was an Auschwitz survivor. On April 6, 2021, the world will finally get to hear the full story of Siggi B. Wilzig. Available now for pre-order on Amazon, by author Joshua M. Greene, is "Unstoppable - The Incredible Journey of Siggi B. Wilzig, the Auschwitz Survivor Who Overcame All Odds and Became a Wall Street Legend."






Most read news of the week
Alt-Rock Band Pale Blue Dot Release Refreshing Third Studio Album 'Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species'
D Smoke & Buddy Breathe New Life Into Jac Ross' Anthemic Single Now Retitled "It's Ok To Be Black 2.0"
Jerry Lee Lewis Inducted Into The Mississippi Arts And Entertainment Hall Of Fame
Guitar Teacher By Day, Guitar God By Night, Tod Almond's Latest Single 'Start Again' Is A Masterpiece Of Harmonies, Hooks And Hard Rock!
Emmylou Harris's Grammy-Winning Nonesuch Debut Album "Red Dirt Girl," To Be Released On Red Vinyl On February 12, 2021
Steve Hackett Releases New Single/Video 'Under The Eye Of The Sun' From Forthcoming Release
K-Pop Solo Artist, Wonho, Releases Solo Debut Mini Album
UK Music Backs Parliamentary Bid To Safeguard Music Industry
Wildstreet Announce Full Band Livestream Concert From New York City




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0207210 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0092089176177979 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how