Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 10/09/2020

Rhiannon Giddens, Amanda Palmer Cover Portishead's "It's A Fire" To Benefit Free Black University Fund

Rhiannon Giddens, Amanda Palmer Cover Portishead's "It's A Fire" To Benefit Free Black University Fund
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rhiannon Giddens joined forces with Amanda Palmer to cover Portishead's song "It's A Fire," recorded from several continents during the COVID-19 pandemic. All profits from the collaboration go to the Free Black University Fund.
Palmer, who has been in New Zealand since the end of her world tour there, quarantined far from her home in New York, was listening to Portishead's Dummy on repeat when she was struck by the lyrics:

'Cause this life is a farce
I can't breathe through this mask
Like a fool
So breathe on, sister breathe on


"There is something about this song that speaks to a deeper connection between things happening right now," Palmer says. "Black Lives Mattering, COVID, fear and trust are all colliding with one another."

Palmer contacted longtime collaborator Jherek Bischof, himself locked down in Los Angeles, and asked him to arrange the song for "our times." He got on the job, and hired local string players in LA who would all play in isolation from one another.

Rhiannon Giddens had just finished her Australian tour in March in support of her 2019 release with Francesco Turrisi, there is no Other, when she was locked down in Ireland. She too was craving collaboration. "It was a delight to work on this with Amanda Palmer ... Felt so good to make some art together, even separated by half a world," says Giddens. "We all need to take a collective breath together, and breathe on ... it's all of us or none of us."

Melz Owusu of the Free Black University team says: "We are overjoyed at the generosity of Amanda and Rhiannon in choosing our project to give proceeds from this beautiful song to. The donation will go so far in us building a sustainable program of radical education that aims to transform the world."






Most read news of the week
D Smoke & Buddy Breathe New Life Into Jac Ross' Anthemic Single Now Retitled "It's Ok To Be Black 2.0"
Jerry Lee Lewis Inducted Into The Mississippi Arts And Entertainment Hall Of Fame
Emmylou Harris's Grammy-Winning Nonesuch Debut Album "Red Dirt Girl," To Be Released On Red Vinyl On February 12, 2021
Steve Hackett Releases New Single/Video 'Under The Eye Of The Sun' From Forthcoming Release
UK Music Backs Parliamentary Bid To Safeguard Music Industry
Death Dealer Set To Return With 'Conquered Lands'
Album Cover Revealed For Much-Anticipated Bond Film Soundtrack "No Time To Die"
Bass Hall Management Decides To Extend Closure; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's Fall Symphonic Series Moved To Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium
Better Noise Music Releases SNO Babies Motion Picture Soundtrack




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0207829 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017111301422119 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how