PJ Morton Debuts #1 On Billboard's Top Gospel Albums Chart: Achievement Breaks Kanye West's 18-Week Streak, Marks Second Career #1 Following Top Gospel Airplay Song "All In His Plan"

Do You Believe (feat. Yolanda Adams) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a lifetime of work, a childhood raised in the church, and a month's worth of remote recording sessions conducted this spring and summer, PJ Morton has debuted #1 on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums Chart with his brand new, first-ever gospel full-length, Gospel According to PJ. Produced and written by Morton himself, the digital-only release breaks the 18-week streak of Kanye West's Jesus Is King to take the top spot. The achievement marks PJ Morton's second Billboard #1 for both his solo career and Gospel According to PJ, with lead single "All In His Plan" (feat. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary) soaring up six spots to #1 on last week's Gospel Airplay chart, tying the record for biggest leap in the chart's history."This album was a labor of love," Morton says. "So for people to be supporting it the way they are lets me know that it was truly All In His Plan."Listen to Gospel According to PJ via Morton Inspiration/Tyscot Records: https://smarturl.it/ukr2ldFeaturing personal idols and luminaries like Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell, The Clark Sisters, Commissioned, Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, his father Bishop Paul S. Morton and many more, Gospel According to PJ showcases Morton's dexterity as both a songwriter and bandleader. The track list includes fresh interpretations of some of the hits PJ has been penning for gospel stars since his adolescence, bringing him back to his roots to deliver the inspirational music he knows is needed now more than ever.Watch PJ Morton perform " Don't Let Go " for the NAACP's 2020 Virtual March on Washington and the 15th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEecc-oHMCZ/Gospel According to PJ is the New Orleans native and R&B star's sixth self-released, self-produced album since 2017's Gumbo, and the continuation of a creative and critically acclaimed streak that has included nine GRAMMY nominations, back-to-back GRAMMY wins, his first NAACP Image Award and Soul Train nominations, appearances on The Daily Show, Tonight Show, TODAY Show, Kelly Clarkson Show, PBS NewsHour, MSNBC, CNN, Vice News Tonight, Inside the NBA, NPR's Tiny Desk, COLORS and more throughout the past three years.Following a 2020 BET Award nomination for Best Gospel/Inspirational Song, "All In His Plan" (feat. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary) is up for Traditional Gospel Song of the Year at next month's Dove Awards.Gospel According to PJ Track ListDad's Interlude: WELCOME (feat. Bishop Paul S. Morton)Don't Let Go (feat. Kim Burrell)Repay You (feat. J Moss)Gotta Have You (feat. Kirk Franklin, Jermaine Dolly & Lena Byrd Miles)Over and Over (feat. Commissioned)Dad's Interlude: ORIGIN (feat. Bishop Paul S. Morton)So In Love (feat. Darrel 'MusiqCity' Walls & Zacardi Cortez)All In His Plan (feat. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary)Here He Comes Again (feat. The Clark Sisters)God Can/Let Go (feat. Smokie Norful)Dad's Interlude: IN CLOSING (feat. Bishop Paul S. Morton)Never Be The Same (feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Brian Courtney Wilson & Travis Greene)Do You Believe (feat. Yolanda Adams)



