Platinum-Selling Duo Surfaces Releases Music Video For Latest Single "Sail Away"





When Forrest Frank sent Colin Padalecki a DM five years ago, no one could have anticipated what the two



But within a year of partnering, Surfaces' music began to take off, connecting with fans around the world who found something special in the band's blend of buoyant production and "no shirt, no shoes, no problem" energy. Their career began with the release of Surf, their first full-length album that included tracks like "Be Alright," their first ever single, and "24/7/365" which takes a sample from the bossa nova standard, "The Girl from Ipanema." The enthusiastic early reactions to the album lead the new college grads to head to a lakefront cabin outside of Austin,



Where the Light Is features the band's biggest breakout to date, "Sunday Best," which began its rapid ascent, peaking at #19 on Billboard's Hot 100, over a year after its release. The platinum single has since led the band to performances on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "When we made the song, we were hoping it would be a safe place for people to feel encouraged and to feel peace," Forrest says. "We made it for maybe a few hundred people to hear—maybe a few thousand—but not for millions upon millions."



Horizons, the band's third full-length album, was released in early 2020. Since then, they've gone on to collaborate with Sir

But as their music career continues to grow, the humble duo is still grateful for every new listener, "to see our music so well-received is mind-boggling. I don't think I'll ever be able to fathom that it's hitting so hard," says Collin. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following a massive summer for the Texas-based duo, Surfaces releases a music video to accompany their latest single "Sail Away," out now via 10K Projects/Homemade Projects/Universal Music. Drawing on the tropes of Wes Anderson films, the lighthearted video for " Sail Away " shows Forrest and Colin in a submarine far below the sea, tracking their daily routine.When Forrest Frank sent Colin Padalecki a DM five years ago, no one could have anticipated what the two Texas college students' music would become. "We both were just doing it for fun," Forrest says, looking back with a laugh. "When we met up that first time, it was all just to hang out." For them, Surfaces was just an idea; the duo's success - sold-out tours, collaborating with Elton John, playing late night talk shows with a platinum hit single under their belts - wasn't even a consideration.But within a year of partnering, Surfaces' music began to take off, connecting with fans around the world who found something special in the band's blend of buoyant production and "no shirt, no shoes, no problem" energy. Their career began with the release of Surf, their first full-length album that included tracks like "Be Alright," their first ever single, and "24/7/365" which takes a sample from the bossa nova standard, "The Girl from Ipanema." The enthusiastic early reactions to the album lead the new college grads to head to a lakefront cabin outside of Austin, Texas immediately after, where they began writing their second album Where the Light Is (2019).Where the Light Is features the band's biggest breakout to date, "Sunday Best," which began its rapid ascent, peaking at #19 on Billboard's Hot 100, over a year after its release. The platinum single has since led the band to performances on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "When we made the song, we were hoping it would be a safe place for people to feel encouraged and to feel peace," Forrest says. "We made it for maybe a few hundred people to hear—maybe a few thousand—but not for millions upon millions."Horizons, the band's third full-length album, was released in early 2020. Since then, they've gone on to collaborate with Sir Elton John on the anthemic single "Learn to Fly," which features vocals and keys from the legendary songwriter. "I don't know if I just don't know how big we are, or if we're even big at all," Forrest says. "I still just feel like I graduated college and am making beats in my bedroom. I still feel the exact same way. So, for someone like Elton John to do a track with us? It feels like the king has invited the peasants into the party."But as their music career continues to grow, the humble duo is still grateful for every new listener, "to see our music so well-received is mind-boggling. I don't think I'll ever be able to fathom that it's hitting so hard," says Collin.



