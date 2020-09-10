Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies 10/09/2020

Netflix Announces New K-Pop Documentary Blackpink: Light Up The Sky

Netflix Announces New K-Pop Documentary Blackpink: Light Up The Sky
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Netflix announces their first K-pop documentary, BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, which charts the meteoric rise of the South Korean four-member superstar girl group, BLACKPINK.

Directed by Caroline Suh, director of the Netflix docuseries Salt Fat Acid Heat, and produced by RadicalMedia, the film interweaves exclusive interviews with never-before-seen footage of BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, from their trainee days to the global sensations they are today. Viewers will get a first look into the recording process of the band's follow up album, which depicts the highs and lows of being a K-pop idol group, and showcases each member's incredible talent that when combined, creates the uniquely trailblazing DNA of BLACKPINK. The film culminates with their historic 2019 Coachella performance, where BLACKPINK was the first K-pop girl group to take on the Coachella stage.

"The K-pop phenomenon has been sweeping the globe and BLACKPINK has arguably become the most recognizable and most popular girl group in the world." said Netflix's Adam Del Deo, VP Documentary Features. "Director Caroline Suh's trusted relationship with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa offers organic and honest moments that give viewers an authentic inside look into the lives of BLACKPINK, as well as the dedication and grueling preparation each member puts into every hit song, history-making performance and sold-out arena tour. We're thrilled to bring their story to their fans worldwide."
"We can't wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix!" said BLACKPINK. "We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years."

The Netflix documentary is directed by Caroline Suh, produced by Cara Mones and executive produced by Jon Kamen, David Sirulnick and Zara Duffy at RadicalMedia.






Most read news of the week
D Smoke & Buddy Breathe New Life Into Jac Ross' Anthemic Single Now Retitled "It's Ok To Be Black 2.0"
Jerry Lee Lewis Inducted Into The Mississippi Arts And Entertainment Hall Of Fame
Emmylou Harris's Grammy-Winning Nonesuch Debut Album "Red Dirt Girl," To Be Released On Red Vinyl On February 12, 2021
UK Music Backs Parliamentary Bid To Safeguard Music Industry
Bass Hall Management Decides To Extend Closure; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's Fall Symphonic Series Moved To Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium
Album Cover Revealed For Much-Anticipated Bond Film Soundtrack "No Time To Die"
Blunts & Blondes X Afterthought Drop "McQueen Dreams" With Wiz Khalifa
New Thelonious Monk Album "Palo Alto," Announced For Release On September 18, 2020
Sara Bareilles Releases New Album 'More Love - Songs From Little Voice Season One'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0200529 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014119148254395 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how