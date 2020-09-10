Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood And Trisha Yearwood Will Perform At The Academy Of Country Music Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Academy of Country Music, dick clark productions and CBS today revealed more must-see performances by Blake
Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, and Trisha Yearwood
for the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, a Night of Heart
and Hits Live from Nashville. Also joining the telecast's all-star lineup are presenters Lauren
Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint Black
& Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby
Bones, Cam, Darius
Rucker and Runaway June. Hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban, the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS will be broadcast on Wednesday, September
16 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.
Shelton, a multi-ACM Award winner and current nominee, and Stefani will perform their latest single "Happy Anywhere." In celebration of the 95th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry, two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year winner, nominated again this year, Underwood will honor trailblazing female Opry members by performing a medley of songs by Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara
Mandrell, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire
and Dolly Parton. Multi-ACM Award winner Yearwood will deliver a special performance of "I'll Carry You Home" from her critically acclaimed album Every Girl for the In Memoriam, paying tribute to those we have lost in the Country Music
industry.
For the first time in the show's history, the awards will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic Country Music
venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. As previously announced, the 55th ACM Awards® will also feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Miranda
Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas
Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes, and Morgan
Wallen.
For more information, visit ACMcountry.com. You can also like Academy of Country Music
on Facebook, follow on Twitter at @ACMawards, follow on Instagram at @ACMawards and sign up for the FREE ACM A-List for more immediate updates.