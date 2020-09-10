Beyonce & Jay-Z Vacation On $2 Million Yacht!



According to reports, the lavish amenities include 8 en-suite staterooms and 7 VIP staterooms, plus a helipad, sun deck pool, gym, theater, and spa.



There are also plenty of activities to keep the couple and their kids entertained including jet skis, wakeboards, SEABOBs, water skis, and inflatable paddle boards. But it doesn't come cheap. The luxurious superyacht, which was built in 2020, rents for around $2 million a week.



While on vacation, JAY-Z also hired two private chefs from Italy's Ristorante Quattro New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Beyoncé and JAY-Z are living large on the high seas in Europe! Queen Bey, who turned 39 on Friday, celebrated her birthday by chartering a megayacht. The Carters were photographed aboard their luxury boat with their kids while sailing through the Mediterranean. The stunning LANA vessel, which is billed as one of the most luxurious superyachts in the world, is longer than a football field and sleeps up to 12 guests, not including the 34 crew members.According to reports, the lavish amenities include 8 en-suite staterooms and 7 VIP staterooms, plus a helipad, sun deck pool, gym, theater, and spa.There are also plenty of activities to keep the couple and their kids entertained including jet skis, wakeboards, SEABOBs, water skis, and inflatable paddle boards. But it doesn't come cheap. The luxurious superyacht, which was built in 2020, rents for around $2 million a week.While on vacation, JAY-Z also hired two private chefs from Italy's Ristorante Quattro Passi to prepare a special birthday meal for his wife. "What a unique and indescribable experience, having once again had the opportunity to cook for Beyoncé and her family on a private island for her birthday," wrote Michelin star Chef Antonio Mellino.



