Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 10/09/2020

M.I.A. Shares New Song 'CTRL'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) M.I.A. is taking "CTRL." The British rapper revives her rebellious spirit while repping both Gucci and Curry Gang on her latest banger, which debuted on her website OHMNI.com. "Yeah, first female singer on the black list," she declares. "If you want the truth I wonder why the points missed / World town intelligence, I'm here for justice."

"CTRL" won't appear on M.I.A.'s upcoming album. "This is not a song from M.I.A's upcoming highly anticipated IIIIIIth LP. It was made for the HERE + NOW, TODAY," she told fans.

She also shared a message of support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is facing extradition to the United States. "This is not a left wing, it's not a right wing, it's not about a black thing vs. white thing, it's about the right thing!" said M.I.A.
This is the second release from M.I.A. this year. In March, she dropped "OHMNI W202091," her first new music since her 2016 album AIM.






Most read news of the week
Jerry Lee Lewis Inducted Into The Mississippi Arts And Entertainment Hall Of Fame
UK Music Backs Parliamentary Bid To Safeguard Music Industry
Bass Hall Management Decides To Extend Closure; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's Fall Symphonic Series Moved To Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium
Sara Bareilles Releases New Album 'More Love - Songs From Little Voice Season One'
Paige King Johnson Hosts First-ever Hometown 'Country Yard Party' Music Festival
4 Reasons To Play Lounge Music In Public Places
Australian Indie-Pop Band San Cisco Release 4th Studio Album "Between You And Me"
Super Bowl LV Halftime Show - Who Is Up?
Airports Releases New Single 'Party All The Time'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0195169 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021569728851318 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how