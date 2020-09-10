Noitom Introduces Revolutionary Hybrid Tracking Solution For The Motion Capture Industry





The focal point of Perception Neuron Studio's first-of-its-kind tracking system is its four-point hybrid tracker. The hybrid tracker allows for camera tracking, positional tracking and millimeter Studio ecosystem that already includes it's full body tracking, gloves, data processing, true anti-mag mode and more.



Perception Neuron Studio's ecosystem allows creators to start with a base inertial system of $5,999. With the addition of the Perception Neuron Studio gloves, they will get detailed finger movement all seamlessly integrated into the included Axis Studio software. The combination of full body and fingers totals to approximately $7,500. From there, they can continue to add on to the Perception Neuron Studio line with Hybrid Trackers, software and modules.



"Since the release of Perception Neuron Studio we have seen, now more than ever, the importance of Studio quality data at an affordable price point. Perception Neuron Studio continues to evolve and mature in an era where 'At Home Mocap' is taking precedence," says Alex Alvarez, Noitom's



Perception Neuron Studio's hybrid tracking introduces a new first-of-its-kind tracker. The hybrid trackers are extraordinary in how they work, in that receive both optical and inertial data. This is a groundbreaking function for the mocap industry.



"This is an industry first, to see TRUE hybrid tracking," explains Alvarez. "The secret is our data fusion, you're taking the best of optical tracking and inertial data and putting it together. For our users this results in a more affordable mocap volume that gives you higher accuracy and better results."



The hybrid trackers use the same rigid body configuration, so there is no need to worry about which tracker goes where. This allows the hybrid trackers to be placed anywhere on the body that you want to get absolute positioning on, it can also be used for camera and prop tracking.



The Perception Neuron Studio base inertial system includes the motion capture suit, 17 inertial sensors, a sensor charging case that doubles as the calibration system, a Noitom pelican case, and the Axis Studio software for $5,999.



To learn more about Perception Neuron Studio and hybrid tracking, watch Noitom's virtual demonstration from Siggraph 2020: https://bit.ly/mocaptracking



For pricing, and to find the best solution for you, email: contact@neuronmocap.com

Last July, Noitom first introduced its Perception Neuron Studio motion capture system at Siggraph in Los Angeles. Just over a year later, they returned to the conference— albeit virtually—to present in real-time, how creators of all levels can use Perception Neuron Studio's hybrid tracking with Unreal Engine to create their own virtual production and XR projects.

Founded in 2012, Noitom is dedicated to making motion capture a universal technology. Our team of dedicated engineers develop world-class motion capture technology for consumer and industrial markets. Noitom's motion capture systems are applicable for animation, robotics, gaming, medecine and virtual production. Noitom is located in Beijing with offices in Miami, Florida, USA. For further information about Noitom and its services, please visit, https://www.noitom.com. For general inquiries, please email, info(at)noitom.com.




