Dianthus Release Second Single And Video For "Creeping In" And Reissue Debut Release Through Deko Entertainment





The first single "Realms" was released in July and quickly gained the attention of press and fans alike.



"Dianthus just released their new single "Realms" and it's probably going to get stuck in your head. The duo employ soaring guitar melodies, perfectly grounded drums, and excellent vocal hooks through the track for an overall killer experience." - Metal Injection



Now Jackie and



Due to the overwhelming response to Dianthus, Deko Entertainment will be re-releasing their debut self-released album "Worth Living For" on August 28th. Completely repackaged, and re-mastered by Alan Douches (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Mastodon, Monster Magnet, etc…) "Worth Living For" was produced by



You can order it now and also get the exclusive new Dianthus T-shirt from Deko Entertainment which can be ordered via: https://tinyurl.com/y3wznvhk



This Bundle Includes:

- One (1) Dianthus - Worth Living For CD

- One (1) Dianthus Logo Shirt



Dianthus manager, Jeff Keller, states ""Creeping In is the perfect second single as it continues to capture the essence of Dianthus. The reissue of the band's self released debut album made a lot of sense to do following the great response we have had with Realms. Worth Living For is a fantastic album and shows the band's evolution from where they started to where they are now with Realms. I am very pleased that Deko asked us to reissue it with new packaging and a remastered sound."



Deko Entertainment president, Bruce Pucciarello, continues "Deko is really excited to bring new Dianthus' music to a quickly expanding fanbase. Jackie and



Dianthus - "Worth Living For"



Tracklist:

Intro

Within Hazel Eyes

Please Say (You're Pretending)

Before The Rain



The Unveiling

Interlude

When the World Says 'Give Up'

Chrysalis

Every Ounce

While We Live

Sincerity



FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT:

www.dianthuslive.com

www.dekoentertainment.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dianthus is currently in the midst of recording their brand new album "Realms" with producer Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Symphony X, Butcher Babies, etc.), and they will be releasing a series of singles monthly leading up to the full release tentatively due in early 2021.The first single "Realms" was released in July and quickly gained the attention of press and fans alike."Dianthus just released their new single "Realms" and it's probably going to get stuck in your head. The duo employ soaring guitar melodies, perfectly grounded drums, and excellent vocal hooks through the track for an overall killer experience." - Metal InjectionNow Jackie and Jessica are back with their second single "Creeping In" and had this to say about it', "Creeping In" is a song that deals with the pressures of self-doubt and negative thoughts. At times, we are all faced with lies about ourselves, whether it is from our own thought process or the words of others. Those inner feelings can create a war within our minds and we must find a way out. Harvest the true, good beliefs you have and never feed the harmful voices. Feelings of angst, determination, and optimism set the tone for this song."Due to the overwhelming response to Dianthus, Deko Entertainment will be re-releasing their debut self-released album "Worth Living For" on August 28th. Completely repackaged, and re-mastered by Alan Douches (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Mastodon, Monster Magnet, etc…) "Worth Living For" was produced by Black Veil Brides guitarist "Jinxx" at Matt Sorum's (Guns N' Roses, The Cult) Drac Studios in Los Angeles, CA in 2017.You can order it now and also get the exclusive new Dianthus T-shirt from Deko Entertainment which can be ordered via: https://tinyurl.com/y3wznvhkThis Bundle Includes:- One (1) Dianthus - Worth Living For CD- One (1) Dianthus Logo ShirtDianthus manager, Jeff Keller, states ""Creeping In is the perfect second single as it continues to capture the essence of Dianthus. The reissue of the band's self released debut album made a lot of sense to do following the great response we have had with Realms. Worth Living For is a fantastic album and shows the band's evolution from where they started to where they are now with Realms. I am very pleased that Deko asked us to reissue it with new packaging and a remastered sound."Deko Entertainment president, Bruce Pucciarello, continues "Deko is really excited to bring new Dianthus' music to a quickly expanding fanbase. Jackie and Jessica create songs that are undeniably catchy. Creeping In is another great example… (spoiler alert) the video is killer too."Dianthus - "Worth Living For"Tracklist:IntroWithin Hazel EyesPlease Say (You're Pretending)Before The Rain Black SnowThe UnveilingInterludeWhen the World Says 'Give Up'ChrysalisEvery OunceWhile We LiveSincerityFOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT:www.dianthuslive.comwww.dekoentertainment.com



