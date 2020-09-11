Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 11/09/2020

New Single By Hip-Hop Artist Ana Baby Goes Gold!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Plugstar Entertainment is pleased to announce that The Bronx has a new queen, and she's just claimed her crown! Hip-hip recording artist Ana Baby has gone gold with "Show Me Love," her 2019 single featuring Chris Brown. With her unique mix of distinctive vocal delivery, sex appeal, and personal flare for fashion, the New York emcee has fast become one of the industry's most highly sought-after entertainers.
"I have to fight the stereotypes of what a female rapper is supposed to look like and who she should be," Ana Baby maintains.

Her 2018 single, "Ride," a collaboration with platinum producer Trilogy, rose up the Global Top 200 Chart for online radio. It served as a follow-up to her first mixtape, The Evil Queen, which featured the legendary Jadakiss and Chinx Drugz. Insiders are currently keeping an eye on Eli Kim's single, "Gotta Have It All," which Ana Baby contributed vocals to, together with Brown and Dalia Chihi.

This year's pandemic forced Ana Baby to put her energetic, public performances on hold, but it didn't keep her down. In May, she debuted Let's Talk About It, a live Instagram show during which she plays music, connects with fans and shares what's on her heart and mind. This fall, the star will drop Megatron Presents Anamiss Prime, her full mixtape produced by Stackin Up Entertainment and featuring Yung Buck and newcomer T-Rell. And just to prove that she's one of the hardest working women in the business, Ana Baby's agenda also includes completing a video for "Show Me Love" and releasing her EP, Evolve, in early 2021.

Via her partnership with Brandon Carter's independent record label, Megatron Muzik Group, Ana Baby now has a platform with which to make her mark on the industry. "Music today is starting to sound all the same," she observes. "I want to break outta that."
open.spotify.com/artist/74cImC72iE8CLM3vrBVSvq
megatronmuzik.com






