The Belgian Producers Zzino & Guss Carver Unleash A New Techno Single On Re-load Records

The Belgian producers Zzino & Guss Carver are ready to unleash a new Techno single on Re-load Records. The evocative title of "Dimensional Void" gives you an idea of the sound, a pounding and relentless Techno Groove, paired with harsh and cold synth sounds creating a dimension of pure energy.
"Yttrium" follows the mood of the first track with a more uptempo approach, with its fast and bright groove it will drag even the laziest dancer to the dancefloor. No doubt!
Out on September
the 9th, so don't miss it!
RE-LOAD
ZZINO
GUSS CARVER
