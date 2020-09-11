The Belgian Producers Zzino & Guss Carver Unleash A New Techno Single On Re-load Records



"Yttrium" follows the mood of the first track with a more uptempo approach, with its fast and bright groove it will drag even the laziest dancer to the dancefloor. No doubt!

Out on



RE-LOAD

https://www.re-loadrecords.com

https://www.facebook.com/reloadrecords

https://soundcloud.com/re-load-records



ZZINO

https://www.zzino.be

https://soundcloud.com/zzino-1

https://www.facebook.com/DJ.Zzino



GUSS CARVER

https://soundcloud.com/gusscarver New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Belgian producers Zzino & Guss Carver are ready to unleash a new Techno single on Re-load Records. The evocative title of "Dimensional Void" gives you an idea of the sound, a pounding and relentless Techno Groove, paired with harsh and cold synth sounds creating a dimension of pure energy."Yttrium" follows the mood of the first track with a more uptempo approach, with its fast and bright groove it will drag even the laziest dancer to the dancefloor. No doubt!Out on September the 9th, so don't miss it!RE-LOADhttps://www.re-loadrecords.comhttps://www.facebook.com/reloadrecordshttps://soundcloud.com/re-load-recordsZZINOhttps://www.zzino.behttps://soundcloud.com/zzino-1https://www.facebook.com/DJ.ZzinoGUSS CARVERhttps://soundcloud.com/gusscarver



