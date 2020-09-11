The Vamps Release New Song "Chemicals" Out Today



In the space of just six years The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today The Vamps release another brilliant taster from their upcoming album Cherry Blossom, the track "Chemicals.""Chemicals" is a trippy, squelchy, beat-lead bop that finds the band at their most playful as they touch on the high of new love.Brad Simpson says: "'Chemicals' is a really important track for us, it's essentially the DNA of the album and so a real indicator of what the Cherry Blossom sound is. The response to 'Married in Vegas' has been incredible so far, we can't wait to share more of this chapter of the band with you all ahead of the album's release in October."In July of this year The Vamps returned to the music scene with the single "Married In Vegas," a 'Record of the Week' for Matt & Mollie on BBC Radio 1. The track heralds a new era for the band, 'the rebirth of The Vamps'. Brad, Connor, Tristan and James have written their most personal and fully-formed album to date in Cherry Blossom.The Vamps had never really had the chance to be bored before 2020 struck. Since their platinum-selling debut album, 'Meet The Vamps', crashed into the UK charts at number 2 in 2014, the band have been holding onto a dream-like rush of albums (four in total, including 2017's chart-topping 'Night & Day'(Night Edition), featuring the Matoma-assisted global smash 'All Night'), singles (eight top 40 hits including five top 10s), and world tours (they're the first band to headline London's O2 Arena five years in a row).Having been on the treadmill of album, tour, album-recorded-on-tour, another tour, they fell back into the old routine and wrote half an album quickly 18 months ago. Some proper time off was needed however, so they indulged in that rare thing of space away from the band. Then, last summer, unhappy with the results of those early sessions, they booked some AirBnbs and just hung out and started jamming as the band. "We ended scrapping all of the first batch of songs and starting again," McVey says. This time gave the band the space to meticulously plan exactly what they wanted the album to be and what they wanted to say. 'Cherry Blossom' was born, a title that is a reflection of the theme of rebirth that runs throughout.In the space of just six years The Vamps have morphed from bright-eyed and bushy-tailed boyband with instruments into a proper fully-fledged pop band crafting arena-sized Hits. On 'Cherry Blossom', that musicality that's occasionally been lost in frantic release schedules and world tours and award shows has been given the time to properly, well, blossom. This isn't a vehicle for pop's current crop of in demand songwriters and producers, this is a Vamps-lead project that's made all the more impressive by the fact it was honed and finessed during lockdown. "We'd be lying if we said we didn't want it to go out into the world and be received positively," says Simpson of their hopes for the album. "But ultimately we love it so much, and that feeling of self-fulfillment is so exciting. These are songs that really touch on parts of our lives." He smiles. "The songs mean that little bit more."



