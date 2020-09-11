Listen: The Staves Release New Song "Trying"









"I feel like trying is what we spend most of our lives doing really. Just trying our best. Trying to be better, to make things work. This was definitely a time where I was nearly tried out." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Staves have released "Trying," the second track from the British trio this year, following last month's release of "Nazareth." You can download it now in the Top40-Charts.com Store, iTunes, and Amazon, and hear it on Spotify, Apple Music, and below. The two tracks mark the band's first new music since The Way Is Read, their collaborative EP with the New York based chamber ensemble yMusic back in 2017. Trying was self-produced by Jessica, Camilla, and Emily Staveley-Taylor. News of a new album, the band's third, is to follow."I wanted to write a song about the state of things in the world and how broken our ability to communicate with each other had become as a society," Camilla Staveley-Taylor says of the new track, "but it became impossible as I was writing to separate my personal life from the broader message. I was living in America away from my family in a relationship that was failing. The state of America (and in Britain for that matter) and the state of my relationship seemed to become one and the same. The song became far more about my own situation."I feel like trying is what we spend most of our lives doing really. Just trying our best. Trying to be better, to make things work. This was definitely a time where I was nearly tried out."



