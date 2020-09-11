Johnny Orlando Unveils Eagerly Awaited New Single And Video "Everybody Wants You"





In 2019, Orlando garnered his first-ever New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, singer-songwriter and rising pop superstar Johnny Orlando delighted fans with the release of his highly anticipated new single and video, "Everybody Wants You" on Universal Music and Island Records. "Everybody Wants You" sees Orlando collaborate with New York-based songwriters/producers Pom Pom aka Kellen Pomeranz and Jesse Fink, and singer-songwriter and label-mate Soran Dussaigne (Soran), to create a strong, 'crank-up-the-volume' track that will be featured on Orlando's upcoming sophomore EP, scheduled for release this fall. The official video for the song was directed by Alex P. Smith (UMC) with art and animation by Gabe Sapienza and marks the first time Orlando has mixed animation into one of his videos, capturing and exaggerating the vibe of the music. The "Everybody Wants You" official video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and on the Viacom Times Square billboard today."'Everybody Wants You' is the first real taste of my upcoming EP, which I have been working on for over the last year," says Orlando. "This track really shows my growth as both an artist and an individual. I feel like I have finally found myself artistically in terms of the direction I want to go sonically, and what I want my music to represent. I know my fans have been eagerly anticipating new music, so I am so excited to finally share 'Everybody Wants You' with the world!"Orlando started teasing the release of the song and accompanying video on his socials last month, causing a high level of anticipation among his social following of over 25 million+ fans around the world who have been awaiting new music for months. He also teased his upcoming EP with the hashtag #JOHNNY2020EP earlier this summer which immediately started trending on Twitter in the U.S., U.K. and Canada. Also recently, Orlando hit a milestone by surpassing the 2 million monthly follower mark on Spotify."Everybody Wants You" is the follow-up to Orlando's single "See You" and the special re-release of his Gold certified 2018 smash hit "What If," re-titled to "What If (I Told You I Like You)" earlier this summer due to the massive success the song was receiving on TikTok. On TikTok globally, "What If (I Told You I Like You)" received over 12 million video creations resulting in over 5 billion views and was trending in over 15 countries including the U.S., U.K., Germany, Brazil, Canada and Australia. For one week in July, it was the #1 most used track (and Orlando the #1 most used artist) by video creations, beating out the likes of BLACKPINK, DaBaby and Drake. Orlando's international impact and musical talent were recognized further this past July when he signed a global talent deal and consumer products partnership with MTV/ViacomCBS. Orlando took home his first-ever MTV Europe Music Award in 2019 for Best Canadian Artist, an accolade previously secured by Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber.Johnny Orlando, the Toronto-born singer, songwriter and actor signed to Universal Music Canada / Island Records, is this generation's rising pop superstar impacting a global music stage. After beginning his career posting covers on YouTube and Musical.ly, Orlando has amassed a social media following of over 25 million+ engaged fans around the world. Now at almost 18 years-old, Orlando's music has generated over 500 million streams and over 500 million YouTube views, and has garnered acclaim from the likes of Billboard, Variety, Paper, Teen Vogue, Just Jared Jr., Tiger Beat and more. Orlando released his debut EP, Teenage Fever in March 2019 which included numerous international hits that helped propel him to where he is today including 2018's " What If " (feat. Mackenzie Ziegler) which clocked 109 million-plus global streams and over 21 million music video views in under twelve months, captured #1 on the musical.ly Global Song Chart, and landed on the Spotify Viral 50 in 33 countries.Earlier this year, Orlando released new singles "Phobias" and "See You," revealing his more vulnerable side, as well as a special re-release of his smash hit " What If " re-titled "What If (I Told You I Like You)," due to the massive success the song was receiving on TikTok. On TikTok globally, the track received over 12 million video creations resulting in over 5 billion views and was trending in over 15 countries including the U.S., U.K., Germany, Brazil, Canada and Australia. For one week in July, it was the #1 most used track (and Orlando the #1 most used artist) by video creations, beating out the likes of BLACKPINK, DaBaby and Drake. In summer 2020, Orlando's musical talent and international impact was recognized further when he secured a global talent deal and consumer products partnership with MTV/ViacomCBS.In 2019, Orlando garnered his first-ever Europe Music Award for Best Canadian Act at the 2019 EMAs, and along the way, garnered a nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2019 JUNO Awards as well as nods at the Kids' Choice Awards, iHeart Much Music Video Awards, and Teen Choice Awards. Orlando is now set to release his second EP, which is a culmination of the person he has become over the last year, but as he has learned, far from the person he will be in a year's time. It is a reflection of the now, a time filled with fears and uncertainty, but an underlining sense of hope.



