Marshmello & Demi Lovato Collaborate For Uplifting New Song Release "Ok Not To Be Ok"

Timed to Global Suicide Prevention Day, international superstars Marshmello
and Demi Lovato
today revealed their uplifting new collaboration "Ok Not To Be Ok" and coinciding partnership with Hope For The Day, the non-profit movement empowering the conversation on proactive suicide prevention and mental health education. "Ok Not To Be Ok" is now available to stream and purchase at all major retailers via Island Records & Joytime Collective/Universal Music.
Written by the artist duo, Gregory "Aldae" Hein, James
Gutch, and James
Nicholas Bailey, the track's emotive lyrics serve as a humbling reminder that it's ok to let go of feelings of self-doubt and embrace the fact that we're all human, as the chorus encourages, "Don't get lost in the moment or give up when you're closest, all you need is somebody to say, it's okay not to be okay."
The official video, directed by Hannah
Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Drake, Nicki Minaj), transports the two artists back to the 90's as they awake in childhood bedrooms; Marshmello
in a bunk bed with musical instruments and plaid-patterns scattered around the room and Lovato surrounded by plush pillows and collages. The duo is confronted by younger, insecure versions of themselves and, as Marshmello's signature driving synths pick up, the group comes together to help each other realize that "It's okay not to be okay."
In line with the song and official video's message, the Hope For The Day partnership will see both artist advocates using their platforms and voices to uplift others and help provide resources for those that need it most.
"We are excited to be teaming up with Demi Lovato
and Marshmello
on this project to break the stigma around mental health on world suicide prevention day," said Hope For The Day Founder and CEO, Jonny Boucher. "Hope for the Day's work in suicide prevention and mental health education thrives when we collaborate with others and what better than two of the largest artists in the world to work with on a track that reminds everyone, It's OK not to be OK."
World-renown DJ and entrepreneur Marshmello
has established a brand and platform that encourages positivity and inclusivity through his music. In June, the producer announced a donation to NAACP in support of the Black
Lives Matter movement and has previously partnered with the Kids In Need of Defense Foundation (KIND) to help fight for the rights of refugee and immigrant children. Most recently, Marshmello
teamed up with Halsey
for the release of new single "Be Kind," which reminds fans that it's ok to be vulnerable to those you love.
Mental health advocate and GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Demi Lovato
has been vocal about her own challenges, as seen in her documentary Simply Complicated (2017) chronicling her life and career, and most recently, expressed in a self-penned essay for Vogue in which she accepts her past and reveals her aspirations for the future. Lovato's previous 2020 releases have also been indicative of her journey; Kicking off the year with the release of powerhouse ballad "Anyone
" during a stripped-down performance at the GRAMMY Awards, followed by her self-reflective current single "I Love Me," and then most recently, "I'm Ready
" with Sam Smith
where the two declare that they are ready to be loved.
Marshmello's star continues to rise as the famously masked artist breaks boundaries across the industry. With chart-topping singles and collaborations with the likes of Selena
Gomez, Hasley, Khalid, Anne Marie, Roddy Ricch, Migos, and more, Marshmello
has clocked a staggering 7+ billion streams across Spotify alone and with over 47 million monthly listeners, and over 48 million subscribers on Youtube, making him the 2nd largest artist on the platform.
Since his smash hit single "Happier
" which topped the charts around the world, with cumulative streams nearing one billion and certified 6x Platinum in the U.S. the genre bending producer has had continued success both in music and entrepreneurial ventures. His most recent project is launching a new kid's channel "Mellodees" with partner & manager Moe Shalizi. Aiming to create a "cutting edge experience for children". Featured on the cover of the Forbes magazine "30 Under 30" issue, the world renown DJ / producer is currently holding the title 2 years running for iHeartRadio Music
Awards "Dance Artist of the Year." He won his first American Music
Award for "Best Electronic Artist" at the 2018 AMA's and a 2018 MTV EMA Award for "Best Electronic Artist."
Demi Lovato
is a globally known, multi-platinum singer with one of the biggest social media followings of 108+ million. Her 2008 debut album, Don't Forget, was followed with sold-out world tours and five hit records, including 2017's Tell Me You Love Me, featuring the viral hit "Sorry Not Sorry
". Other hit singles include "Cool for the Summer" and "Heart Attack
", among others. In early 2020, she made her return to the stage with the debut of "Anyone
" at the GRAMMY Awards and appeared at Super Bowl LIV where she performed the National
Anthem, followed by the recent release of her empowering new single "I Love Me
" and then most recently "I'm Ready
" with Sam Smith
where the two declare that they are ready to be loved. Alongside her music, Demi has also maintained an acting career, and recently appeared in the final season of NBC's "Will & Grace" and the recent Netflix feature film "Eurovision" opposite Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan. She is also currently in production on her Quibi talk show, which is expected to be released on the platform later this year
Lovato has been honored with numerous awards, including an MTV Video Music
Award, five People's Choice Awards, an ALMA Award, a Latin American Music
Award, a GLAAD Vanguard Award for LGBTQ activism, and most recently a VMA nomination for "I Love Me
" in the "Video for Good" category. She has received two Grammy Award nominations, four Billboard Music
Award nominations and three Brit Award nominations. Lovato is a passionate global advocate for mental health, named by Global Citizen as the organization's official ambassador in 2017. She was also honored by the Semel Institute
for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA, with the Artistic Award for Courage, and is a New York Times Best-Selling author.