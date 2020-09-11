Usher Releases Brand New Single And Video For 'Bad Habits'





Realizing that with success comes responsibility, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global megastar and eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher today releases a brand new single and video " Bad Habits " to be featured on his forthcoming studio album via RCA Records. The video was directed by Chris Robinson and features Usher's classic dance moves and dramatic stylings.Co-written by Usher, " Bad Habits " is the follow-up to his latest chart-topping single "Don't Waste My Time," which hit #1 on Billboard's R&B chart, as well as "I Cry," a powerful and emotional song about the social and racial injustices of our time. Usher is currently in the studio recording his ninth studio album.In addition to the release of his new single, ticket sales to the public opens today at 10am Pacific for Usher's headline Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which begins on Friday July 16 2021. Fan presale tickets went on sale earlier this week. All tickets and packages can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/ushervegas or in-person at The Colosseum box office. Usher announced his residency during his Good Morning America Summer Concert last week- Watch it HERE. He will also be appearing tonight on The Late Late Show with James Corden.The multi-talented showman will give his fans an extraordinary immersive experience that only Usher can deliver. The exclusive, only-in-Vegas spectacular will be performed in The Colosseum, an intimate 4,300-seat world-class performance venue, allowing Usher's fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see him up close and personal. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the show will be packed with an impressive repertoire of smash hits spanning Usher's 20-year career, including his early records and more recent songs, as well as new music.Additionally, Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Usher's Las Vegas residency to Usher's New Look, Inc. (UNL). Founded in 1999 by Usher as a young man barely out of his teens, UNL is on a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through a comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders. UNL's peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provides Access, Awareness and Empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions. Over the course of 21 years, the organization has reached more than 50,000 young people.Challenging himself creatively and testing musical boundaries are characteristics that have defined Usher's career since he was first discovered 20 years ago on "Star Search." Usher has been ranked by the Recording Industry Association of America as one of the best-selling artists in American music history, having sold over 65 million albums worldwide. He has won numerous awards, including eight GRAMMYÒ Awards, and was named the #1 Hot 100 artist of the 2000s decade. Billboard named him the second most successful artist of the 2000s decade, with his career-propelling 2004 album " Confessions " being ranked as the top solo album of the 2000s decade. Usher has attained nine Hot 100 #1 hits (all as a lead artist) and 18 Hot 100 top 10 singles.Realizing that with success comes responsibility, Usher has also proven to be a major philanthropic force. Founded in 1999, Usher's New Look, Inc. empowers youth from impoverished communities to become leaders. In recognition of his accomplishments, Usher has been honored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the Trumpet Foundation, Do Something, the NAACP, and as the 2010 Ford Freedom Award Scholar. Usher's business ventures include a best-selling line of fragrances, and a business venture with RBMG (Raymond Braun Media Group).



