News
Rock 11/09/2020

Tom Petty's 'Confusion Wheel' Debuts Today

Tom Petty's 'Confusion Wheel' Debuts Today
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Confusion Wheel," the first song available from Tom Petty's long-awaited second, unreleased half of Wildflowers-a collection Tom named All The Rest-is out today and now available with album pre-order.

"Confusion Wheel," written in 1994, eerily captures the uncertainty of 2020 as if it were written yesterday and somehow twists it with infinite hope.

Yesterday, Heartbreaker Benmont Tench and Tom's longtime engineer and co-producer Ryan Ulyate spoke to David Fricke and premiered the previously unreleased song on SiriusXM's Tom Petty Radio. Listen/share "Confusion Wheel," alongside a visualizer featuring artwork by Blaze Ben Brooks.

"Confusion Wheel" follows the release of "Wildflowers (Home Recording)," and "There Goes Angela (Dream Away) (Home Recording)"-which Stereogum hails as "a good enough song that it's crazy to think we're only just hearing it now"-as well as "You Don't Know How It Feels (Home Recording)"-of which Rolling Stone notes "the late rocker fuses one of his greatest verses with one of his most beloved songs." Wildflowers & All The Rest will be released in multiple formats on October 16 via Warner Records.






