Kromheim - "Κromheim EP"

Kromheim is a melodic death metal solo project from Poland with Viking/Folk influences.
Established in 2020, Kromheim draws its influences mostly from bands such as Hypocrisy , Kalmah , Amon Amarth
, Dark Tranquillity all the way to Dissection .
The Kromheim EP features 4 songs with different dynamics. The 2020 Covid-19 lockdown seemed like the perfect opportunity to finally record and release this music to the world.
