Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 11/09/2020

Kromheim - "Κromheim EP"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kromheim is a melodic death metal solo project from Poland with Viking/Folk influences.

Established in 2020, Kromheim draws its influences mostly from bands such as Hypocrisy , Kalmah , Amon Amarth , Dark Tranquillity all the way to Dissection .

The Kromheim EP features 4 songs with different dynamics. The 2020 Covid-19 lockdown seemed like the perfect opportunity to finally record and release this music to the world.

Links:

CD's, digital album and merchandise available here:
https://kromheim.bandcamp.com/releases

For the latest Kromheim news you can follow us on:
https://www.facebook.com/kromheim/

The Official Kromheim YT channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSXw9ZBEkpoUDfnTa25WYnw/featured?disable_polymer=1

Spotify Channel:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5QnA6BnzlbyqtDe9oFucUl?si=u9F6IVqUSrW1jgngIXjh7g






Most read news of the week
Breakout Melbourne Producer Uno Stereo And Alt R&B Star Amindi Drop Animated Music Video For "Text" (Warner Music)
Blockparty Releases First Digital Music Collectibles With New Music From 3LAU To Create Immersive Experiences For Fans
R.I.P. Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Ronald "Khalis" Bell
Janelle Monae Fights For Voting Rights With New Single 'Turntables'
Music Education And Its Role In Today's Systems Of Education
Long Hot Summers: The Story Of The Style Council, Definitive Career Anthology And Sky Arts Documentary To Be Released On October 30
Manu Grace Shares Sensual, Gorgeous New Single
Universal Music Group & Daddy Yankee, Global Superstar And Reggaeton Icon, Strike Multifaceted Global Strategic Partnership
Country Trio Chapel Hart Release Debut Single 'Jesus & Alcohol'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0205059 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0082449913024902 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how