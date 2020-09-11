Kromheim - "Κromheim EP"





https://open.spotify.com/artist/5QnA6BnzlbyqtDe9oFucUl?si=u9F6IVqUSrW1jgngIXjh7g New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kromheim is a melodic death metal solo project from Poland with Viking/Folk influences.Established in 2020, Kromheim draws its influences mostly from bands such as Hypocrisy , Kalmah , Amon Amarth , Dark Tranquillity all the way to Dissection .The Kromheim EP features 4 songs with different dynamics. The 2020 Covid-19 lockdown seemed like the perfect opportunity to finally record and release this music to the world.Links:CD's, digital album and merchandise available here:https://kromheim.bandcamp.com/releasesFor the latest Kromheim news you can follow us on:https://www.facebook.com/kromheim/The Official Kromheim YT channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSXw9ZBEkpoUDfnTa25WYnw/featured?disable_polymer=1Spotify Channel:https://open.spotify.com/artist/5QnA6BnzlbyqtDe9oFucUl?si=u9F6IVqUSrW1jgngIXjh7g



