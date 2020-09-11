Josh Gallagher Honors American Heroes In 9/11 Tribute



Encouraging solidarity, gratitude and resilience of the American spirit, the official "Boots Like Mine" lyric video is available to all for viewing on Friday, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last fall, the country music community took a knee alongside Josh Gallagher as he saluted our first-responders and working class America as a whole in his single and music video "Boots Like Mine."This year, in honor of the tragedy that both devastated and united our nation, Josh Gallagher remembers 9/11 with the official "Boots Like Mine" lyric video. Featuring shoes of all shapes and sizes, the lyric video was made for the people that Josh Gallagher owes his career to."When this song was first released, I made a point to say that it wasn't for me," Gallagher asserts, "this one is for all of you. It was important for me to release the lyric video on 9/11 because tragedy doesn't discriminate, and now more than ever, we need to remind each other that every person who calls this country home plays a part in making it exceptional."A boot is more than just a shoe, it's a lifestyle; the bootstraps you pull yourself up by show the world what you're made of, and no pair are ever truly the same. Josh Gallagher's "Boots Like Mine" is an anthem for the souls inside the soles—the unsung heroes that keep the heart of country music beating proudly.Encouraging solidarity, gratitude and resilience of the American spirit, the official "Boots Like Mine" lyric video is available to all for viewing on Friday, September 11, 2020. For more, visit www.JGmusic.net and connect with Josh Gallagher on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & YouTube!



