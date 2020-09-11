Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 11/09/2020

Ani Glass Releases New EP Featuring Remixes By Electronic Legends OMD

Ani Glass Releases New EP Featuring Remixes By Electronic Legends OMD
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ani Glass announces her new 'Ynys Araul' EP released through Recordiau Neb on the 11th of September. As well as the title track it includes three new remixes; one by electronic legends OMD, plus versions by Seka and Venus on the Half Shell.

'Ynys Araul' is lifted from Glass' debut album MIRORES which was released this spring to a very warm reception. In August it was also announced as the Welsh Language Album of the Year at this year's National Eisteddfod resulting in the BBC National Orchestra of Wales performing two of her songs.

'Ynys Araul' (which means 'Serenity') is woven with Glass's infectious yet ethereal vocals and haunting melodies, underpinned by kaleidoscopic synths and rolling mechanical loops. Glass says "Ynys Araul is not only about love and loss but also expands on the album's overall themes of movement and progress. It discusses how our memories and emotions are often connected to certain places and presents the bewildering impact of development on your sense of self when those places change or disappear."

With its tapestry of electronic sounds, MIRORES takes us on a journey around her hometown of Cardiff. You can hear Ani's recorded sounds of the urban landscape throughout; the movement of traffic and people and the magical yet infrequent sounds of nature coming together to create the score of a city's symphony. All of which - especially at present - seem like a distant memory, adding a certain sense of nostalgia to the album.

MIRORES also represents Ani's first foray into production having been inspired by her experience of working with Martin Rushent during her time as member of indie-pop group The Pipettes. Glass' sound is inspired by many leading electronic and avant-garde artists and producers of the 1980s including Giorgio Moroder, Vangelis, Jean-Michel Jarre and Arthur Russell whilst the album's wider themes are inspired in part by the works of abstract painter Agnes Martin and the author and activist Jane Jacobs.

"Ani's tracks draw from dancey electro-pop, with production that's sharp and clean, pushing shimmering vocals and bright synths to the forefront." Dazed

"A super-sweet electro-pop stomper with some stunning choral vocal work and a soaring chorus to melt even the stoniest of hearts." The Quietus






