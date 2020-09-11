Luh Kel, Cinematic Music Worldwide's Premier R&B Young Gun Collabs With Queen Naija On First Single "Ant You"





"When I'm making music, it's like a diary. It keeps me sane and keeps me on good levels and healthy mentally. A lot of people like melodic rap, love songs... But they really don't compare to the type of songs I make. That's what attracts a lot of people." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cinematic Music Group recording artist Luh Kel today releases his first new single "Want You", produced by Morgan Matthews, from the forthcoming full-length album L.O.V.E"Want You" is a tender love song from the perspectives of Luh Kel and his lover, who is portrayed by Queen Naija. A reserved drum beat and acoustic guitar allow Kel's vocals to stand out front and center. In line with the title of the album, "Want You" is about telling your partner how much you love them, and how your life is better when they're around. But it is Luh Kel's R&B gift that elevates the song as he croons, "You're my everything, I want you!"Luh Kel is passionate about this project, this song and working with Queen Naija. He elaborates, "'Want You' is a melodic hit that brings us back to what R&B has been missing. I am a young artist but I carry the torch for all those who were in this game before me. Having Queen Naija there makes it a perfect song." Queen Naija's verse is a welcome addition to "Want You" offering the view of Luh Kel's girlfriend, singing out that his feelings are matched by hers.As Luh Kel's star power grows, at just 18 years old, the St. Louis born singer has already seen massive streaming success with hundreds of millions of streams on Spotify and views on Youtube over the past year. His most recent release " How To Love " has over 5 million combined streams. His Instagram continues to grow topping almost 2.5 million.As part of the upcoming L.O.V.E project, Luh Kel continues his rise as the new, young voice of R&B. He has been noticed by Billboard, Seventeen, Hot New Hip Hop, and XXL to name a few.As Kel transitions from adolescent teen to young adult, he offers us his 360 perspective on love. With his evolution, comes the realization that love and loss are intertwined and the title, L.O.V.E delves into this as the acronym speaks to this duality:L.O.V.E = Loss Of Valuable EmotionsThe songs on the L.O.V.E project includes 14 songs and will feature a couple of other artist collabs as well as songs and beats produced by renowned producers such as Jonnyshipes and Scott Storch among others. L.O.V.E will be available on all platforms on October 23, 2020.Luh Kel has already etched a place as one of R&B's most vibrant young talents to emerge in recent years. After releasing his breakthrough single " Wrong " last April, Luh Kel has taken flight, building his flourishing career on the back of Instagram notoriety chased with an organic viral following of his music. Upon release, "Wrong," a singsong rumination on a love interest who did him wrong, became an instant hit, racking up more than 150 million spins on Spotify, spawning a video with over 100 million views to date, and earning RIAA platinum certification, without any radio or major label. Music has always been an emotional outlet for Luh Kel. The singer has been expressing himself as an art form as early as he can remember, singing at the age of two and knowing from the start that becoming an artist was the path he was destined to take. "For me, it's always been my dream since I was a little kid. I just wanted to do it all my life," says Luh Kel. "I used to look at artists and wanted to be in that position.. I used to watch videos, performances, all of that."For Luh Kel, it's come off as a quick rise when actually, it's been a steady grind. Early on, he was drawn to acts like the Jackson 5 before discovering artists that spoke to who he felt he'd become, including Chris Brown and PnB Rock. He joined St. Louis R&B boy band ProjecX when he was 13, recording covers and performing around town to establish his name. He then moved to Los Angeles, determined to make it on his own, teasing clips of his music on social media where he has amassed almost 2.5 million followers on Instagram.He then went on to tour with Chicago rapper Polo G on a 19-date trek that opened in his native St. Louis in 1,500-person capacity venues. He plans on releasing a few loose tracks here and there, with plans to unleash a full-length in 2020 and his sights set on connecting with an even bigger audience."When I'm making music, it's like a diary. It keeps me sane and keeps me on good levels and healthy mentally. A lot of people like melodic rap, love songs... But they really don't compare to the type of songs I make. That's what attracts a lot of people."



