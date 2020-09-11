Pop Meets Indie-Dance Producer Lucas Nord Shares 'Undeniable'!









New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop meets Indie-dance producer Lucas Nord releases his latest single, 'Undeniable ft. Husky & Melo' on the 11th of September via Physical Presents. The single is the third to be lifted from his upcoming EP, 'Boy Restless', which will be released on the 23rd of October. The producer is well known in the music industry, having released hit singles including 'Run On Love' with Tove Lo, which reached #1 on Billboard's Dance Chart. In 2019, Nord won his first Spellemannprisen (Norwegian Grammy) for producing the Urban Record of the Year for Sony Norway's artist Emir, adding yet another notch in his belt. Lucas Nord has seen support from a wide variety of renowned publications including Billboard, VICE, Dancing Astronaut, EARMILK, The Line Of Best Fit, CLASH Magazine, DJ Mag, and UK's Metro to name but a few. Alongside the success the Swedish producer has personally created, Nord has written hits for his peers across all genres that have amassed millions of streams worldwide, with Karpe's chart-topping/ platinum single, 'Skittles' Grandtheft and MAX 'Square One', and most recently Galantis' single 'Feel Something'. With his own stream count sitting at well over 40 million on Spotify alone, and features on tastemaker YouTube channels such as Ultra Music, Chill Nation, Wave Music and Royal Music as well as airplay on BBC Radio 1's Diplo and Friends show only solidifies Nord as a dominant force and rising star in the indie-electronic genre. Lucas Nord was born and is currently based in Stockholm, Sweden. However, he had lived in London for several months and frequently returns to the UK to collaborate with artists and to tour the country. Countless Lucas records and collaborations have taken place in London and the city continues to be a driving force for his creativity. The Swedish producer is inspired by a multitude of artists, ranging from the likes of Kllo, Jamie xx and Mura Masa to Kito and Mark Ronson. This particular single crosses genres, jumping between pop and indie-dance, drawing it in closer comparison to the likes of ZHU, SG Lewis, and Louis The Child.Luring listeners in with a lighthearted bouncy bassline that complements the delicately layered vocals, 'Undeniable' makes itself one for the history books. Upbeat and alluring with featuring artists Husky and Melo, the single is best enjoyed in the summer with skin tingling from sunburn and the promise of an unforgettable evening in the air. A colorful driving synth line brings the energy, dancing through the warm soundscapes and reinforcing the tropical vibes. Lucas Nord gives further insight into the creation of the single, "I randomly just came up with a lil melody and the title 'Undeniable' on the treadmill one day and recorded it on my phone. As with many musicians, my phone is filled with strange melodies you can barely hear that just pops up in your mind right when you're about to fall asleep. Anyway, when I got back home I instantly did a lil draft of the track, which basically ended up being the plucky chord synth the songs starts off with. The next day, I had a session booked with my friends Melo and Husky&Pug so I played them the idea and just said I had a title I liked so we started writing from that. The concept of the song is really just about two people who ended a relationship when it's undeniable that they should be together."



