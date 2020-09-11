Trillary Banks Follows Up A Fan Favourite With 'Drillary 2'





Asserting her claim to the throne, expect punchy double time flows, paired with a ferocious delivery and premium level visuals.



The track, which was premiered by DJ Kenny Allstar on BBC 1xtra illustrates her consistency, along with an unmistakable presence, firmly placing Trillary



"Hot gyal can't put me in a hot seat, all I do is win I don't ever compete".



On 'Drillary 2', the Leicester artist represents her regal mindset, showing she's living that 'haute couture' lifestyle, whilst still representing her humble roots.



Leaving no stone unturned, the lyrical content blends a unique way with words and a forthright drill flow.



Sending warning shots for her rivals, Trillary doubles down on the progress made in part 1 of 'Drillary', asserting her claim to the throne as the



"After the huge response of Drillary, I knew I had to hit them with a sequel!"



About Trillary Banks

Hailing from the city of Leicester, female rap artist Trillary



After putting in many years of hard work her breakout single came in the form of 'Come over mi yard', released June 2017.



Since then Trillary



Her sound, a fresh and raw blend of rap with dancehall is often referred to as contagious and has catapulted her into the limelight and playlists of listeners nationwide and beyond.



Trillary has featured on watchlists of various credible publications including Complex, XXL, Fact Magazine and Hot New Hip Hop.



Trillary has also graced the stage of the major festivals including Wireless, Lovebox and international festivals such as Hype Festival in Germany.



Trillary



In April 2019 Trillary New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The sequel to Trillary Banks' fan favourite 'Drillary' is out now, and based on these captivating visuals alone, you'll see how she's taking things up a notch... once again!Asserting her claim to the throne, expect punchy double time flows, paired with a ferocious delivery and premium level visuals.The track, which was premiered by DJ Kenny Allstar on BBC 1xtra illustrates her consistency, along with an unmistakable presence, firmly placing Trillary Banks as one of the UK's most exciting artists."Hot gyal can't put me in a hot seat, all I do is win I don't ever compete".On 'Drillary 2', the Leicester artist represents her regal mindset, showing she's living that 'haute couture' lifestyle, whilst still representing her humble roots.Leaving no stone unturned, the lyrical content blends a unique way with words and a forthright drill flow.Sending warning shots for her rivals, Trillary doubles down on the progress made in part 1 of 'Drillary', asserting her claim to the throne as the Queen of Rap."After the huge response of Drillary, I knew I had to hit them with a sequel!"About Trillary BanksHailing from the city of Leicester, female rap artist Trillary Banks has undoubtedly solidified her position within the ever expanding UK music landscape.After putting in many years of hard work her breakout single came in the form of 'Come over mi yard', released June 2017.Since then Trillary Banks has released a string of critically acclaimed singles accumulating millions of views and streams alike across popular platforms.Her sound, a fresh and raw blend of rap with dancehall is often referred to as contagious and has catapulted her into the limelight and playlists of listeners nationwide and beyond.Trillary has featured on watchlists of various credible publications including Complex, XXL, Fact Magazine and Hot New Hip Hop.Trillary has also graced the stage of the major festivals including Wireless, Lovebox and international festivals such as Hype Festival in Germany.Trillary Banks has also sold out two headline London shows within 6 months and recently featured on BBC 1xtra's Leicester City Focus.In April 2019 Trillary Banks released her first full length project entitled 'Vote 4Trillary' and 'Get the strap' taken from that project featured on the official Fifa 20 soundtrack.



