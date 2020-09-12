Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
New Music Release - Apex Worrior; Album Teaser For The Genesis

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After his single "Take That" dominated Spotify and Apple Music, De Boss has announced a new album of the name GENESIS. The Nigerian-American ATL based artist detailed what the album will sound like and also said "It's about taking off a load, putting everyone in their rightful place, and just enjoying life, while ignoring negativity," De Boss said. "So many catastrophes and everything going on in the world. And you want to enjoy life, as long as you have it to the fullest.
The album will be the second solo effort and studio album of De Boss.

More popular by his stage name, Chinedu Moses Chukwunta (De Boss) is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer. His unique music style is an eclectic versatile blend of R&B and Hip Hop, accentuated by Reggae hints.
"Life is a state of mind and you either choose to be happy or sad It's just about being you, life is good and precious and it's meant to be lived with nonstop fun," he added.
Download a free copy here - https://www.360nobs.com/2020/09/music-apex-worrior-smoke-one/
A date for the album has not been revealed but with the single (Apex Worrior - Smoke One) hitting today the 15th of September, it's safe to assume it isn't too far away.






