Reba McEntire's 30th Anniversary Edition Of Iconic Album "Rumor Has It," Available Today

Multi-media entertainment mogul New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country superstar Reba McEntire releases the 30th Anniversary Edition of her iconic album, Rumor Has It, today on Universal Music. Originally released in 1990, Rumor Has It features four Top 10 hits including the album title track, " You Lie ", "Fallin' Out Of Love" and her signature hit, "Fancy." In addition, the anniversary edition vinyl includes a bonus track, a live acoustic version of " Fancy " recorded at The Ryman, while the cd and digital versions features that bonus track as well as a new dance remix of "Fancy." In celebration, Reba is set to perform " Fancy " on ABC's Good Morning America Monday, September 14.Earlier this month, Reba received her 51st CMA nomination in the Musical Event of the Year category for being featured on Thomas Rhett's No.1 hit "Be A Light." " Be A Light " marks Reba's 60th Top 10 hit on the Billboard chart extending her record for the most among female artists. Reba has now collected Top 10 hits in five straight decades and is the fourth artist to achieve the feat alongside George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton.Reba also recently re-launched two live concert specials exclusively on YouTube, fans can watch clips of the specials on Reba's channel.Rumor Has It Tracklisting:Climb That Mountain HighRumor Has ItWaitin' For The Deal To Go DownYou LieNow You Tell MeFancyFallin' Out Of LoveThis PictureYou Remember MeThat's All She WroteFancy (Dave Audé Remix) - Bonus TrackFancy (Live At The Ryman) - Bonus TrackMulti-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. In 2017, she marked her thirteenth summit as the double-disc collection SING IT NOW: SONGS OF FAITH & HOPE topped both the Billboard Country and Christian/Gospel charts, bolstering Reba's successful record of 35 No. 1 singles and over 56 million albums sold worldwide. Reba co-produced her latest GRAMMY nominated album, STRONGER THAN THE TRUTH (Big Machine Records) alongside Buddy Cannon in Nashville. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. Most recently, she joined the voice cast of Fox Animation's Spies in Disguise - released in theaters Christmas 2019. Her brand partnerships include Dillard's, REBA by Justin and was named the first female and musician to portray KFC's iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in their celebrity colonel campaign.



