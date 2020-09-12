Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 12/09/2020

Mickey Guyton's New EP Bridges Available Today

Mickey Guyton's New EP Bridges Available Today
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mickey Guyton releases her new EP, Bridges, today on Capitol Nashville/Universal Music. Bridges features six songs all co-written by Mickey including the previously released tracks "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?," "Black Like Me" and current single "Heaven Down Here." Continuing to receive critical acclaim as the "unapologetic voice country music needs right now" (Paste Magazine), the Texas native is "turning a mirror on country music by speaking her truth" (Associated Press).

Mickey will perform the powerful "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" as part of the Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday, September 16 live at 8:00pm ET on CBS. Variety praised Mickey's "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" as "...exquisitely sung, moving and brilliant" while NPR touted it as "a cry of the heart by a remarkable singer and writer who deserves to be a full-on superstar."

Mickey just released the new track "Without A Net," written by award-winning songwriter Diane Warren. "Without A Net" is featured in the new documentary film Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story which is narrated by Michelle Rodriquez and chronicles the lives of women who perform the stunts in some of Hollywood's biggest action sequences.

Mickey has recently been highlighted by outlets including Pollstar, NPR, Rolling Stone, Los Angeles Times and more. Originally from Arlington, Texas, Mickey has made a name for herself as a powerhouse vocalist and impressive songwriter. NPR notes, "she's emerging as a poised and galvanizing country-pop conscience, at once consummate pro, steadfast optimist and truth-teller…a stirring, sumptuous singer" while Billboard calls Mickey, "one of the most promising new voices in country in recent years." In 2015, she released her self-titled EP featuring her debut single "Better Than You Left Me" and the following year she was nominated for her first ACM Award for New Female Vocalist. Last year, Mickey returned to the ACM Awards stage to perform "I'm Standing With You" from the BREAKTHROUGH movie soundtrack alongside Chrissy Metz, Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae. Mickey has been featured on CBS This Morning, ABC's Good Morning America and NBC's Today Show. She has also been spotlighted in the Los Angeles Times, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Rolling Stone, Billboard and more.

Bridges Track Listing:
Heaven Down Here* (Mickey Guyton, Gordie Sampson, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)
Bridges* (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee)
What Are You Gonna Tell Her?* (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee)
Rosé** (Mickey Guyton, Victoria Banks, Karen Kosowski)
Salt* (Mickey Guyton, Jesse Frasure, Carly Barlowe, Steven Lee Olsen)
Black Like Me+ (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Fraser Churchill, Emma Davidson-Dillon)
*Produced by Karen Kosowski
** Produced by Karen Kosowki and Forest Whitehead
+Produced by Nathan Chapman and Forest Whitehead.






