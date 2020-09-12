Tangerine Dream Announces A 10CD Box Set Pilots Of Purple Twilight - The Virgin Recordings 1980 - 1983, To Be Released On October 30

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Tangerine Dream
are one of the true pioneers of electronic and ambient music, and the albums they recorded for Virgin Records between 1980 and 1983 remain classics of the genre.
Off the back of the success of In Search of Hades, Universal Music
Canada, the country's leading music company, are pleased to announce the release of Pilots of Purple Twilight - The Virgin recordings 1980 - 1983, a 10 x CD box set, released October 30, showcasing the next chapter in this period of Tangerine Dream's history. Pre-order Pilots of Purple Twilight - The Virgin recordings 1980 - 1983.
The box set features newly re-mastered versions of the albums Tangram, Thief, Exit, White Eagle, Logos Live, Hyperborea along with the previously unreleased soundtrack for The Keep from the 1983 movie directed by Michael Mann, something of a holy grail for Tangerine Dream
fans. All audio has been drawn from the original master tapes and has been enhanced by new stereo mixes by Ben Wiseman.
Pilots of Purple Twilight also features previously unreleased material across 4 discs, including the full concert at The Dominion Theatre, London (November 1982). In addition, it includes 4 tracks from White Eagle and Daydream - Moorland that are released for the first time on CD and digitally. Thief includes "Dr. Destructo" (extended version), previously only used for promotional use only.
The Tangerine Dream
tracks featured on the Virgin soundtrack LP for the movie Risky Business are also included in the box set, including the band's biggest streamer, "Love on a Real Train" and from the Virgin archive, the unreleased songs from the soundtrack to the 1982 movie The Soldier, which was scored, composed and performed by the band.
The Pilots of Purple Twilight box set includes a hard-back book with a new essay and many rare photographs and memorabilia.
1 x CD versions of Tangram, Thief, Exit, White Eagle, Hyperborea and Logos Live are also set for release with the audio taken from the 2020 remasters and feature bonus tracks from the box set. A D2C edition of the box set will also be available which includes a reproduction of a rare poster.
10CD Box Set Features:
10 x CD, newly remastered versions of the classic albums Tangram, Thief, Exit, White Eagle, Hyperborea, Logos Live + the previously unreleased soundtrack for The Keep directed by Michael Mann. All audio taken from the original master tapes and enhanced by new stereo mixes by Ben Wiseman
Previously unreleased material across 4 CDs including The Dominion Theatre, London (November 1982) concert, the unreleased soundtrack to the 1982 movie The Soldier + tracks from the Risky Business soundtrack including "Love on a Real Train."
Includes 4 tracks from White Eagle and Daydream - Moorland released for the first time on CD and digitally
Thief includes "Dr. Destructo" (extended version), previously used for promotional use only
Hard-back book with a new essay and rare photographs and memorabilia
6CD BOX SET TRACKLIST:
6 X 1CD - newly remastered versions of:
Tangram
Thief
Exit
White Eagle
Hyperborea
Logos Live
Features bonus tracks from the box set
10CD BOX SET TRACKLIST:
CD1 - Tangram
Released as Virgin V 2147 in May 1980
Tangram Set 1
Tangram Set 2
CD2 - Thief
Released as Virgin V 2198 in March 1981
Beach Theme
Destructo
Diamond Diary
Burning Bar
Beach Scene
Scrap Yard
Trap Feeling
Igneous
CD2 - Bonus track:
Dr. Destructo (extended version) (promo only)
CD3 - Exit
Released as Virgin V 2212 in September
1981
Kiew Mission
Pilots of Purple Twilight
Choronzon
Exit
Network 23
Remote Viewing
CD4 - White Eagle
Released as Virgin V2226 in March 1982
Mojave Plan
Midnight in Tula
Convention of the 24
White Eagle
CD4 - Bonus tracks:
Das Mädchen auf der Treppe
Flock
Katja
Speed
Taken from the 12-inch EP 'Das Mädchen auf der Treppe', released in Germany as Virgin 600 651 in May 1982. Previously unreleased on CD.
Daydream
Moorland
A & B-sides of single - Released in Germany as Virgin 105 271 in May 1983.
CD5 - The Soldier soundtrack
Recorded in 1981 / 1982 at Polygon Studio and Amber
Studio in West Berlin.
Final mixing at Amber
Studio, West-Berlin in June 1982
Main titles
Cue #1 - variation on Logos #1
Cue #2 - variation on Horizon #1
Cue #3 - The Soldier #1
Cue #4 - variation on Dolphin Dance
Cue #5 - variation on Tangent #1
Cue #6 - The Soldier #2
Cue #7 - The Soldier #3
Cue #8 - The Soldier #4
Cue #9 - The Soldier #5
Cue #10 - variation on Horizon #2
Cue #11 - The Soldier #6
Cue #12 - The Soldier #7
Cue #13 - variation on Logos #2
Cue #14 - The Soldier #8
Cue #15 - variation on Horizon #3
End Titles
CD6 - The Dominion Theatre Concert
6th November 1982 (Previously unreleased)
The Dominion Concert Part One
CD7 - The Dominion Theatre Concert
6th November 1982 (Previously unreleased)
The Dominion Concert Part Two
Midnight in Tula
White Eagle
Dominion
CD8 - Logos Live
Released as Virgin V 2257 in December 1982
Logos (Part 1)
Logos (Part 2)
Dominion
CD9 - Hyperborea
Released as Virgin V 2292 in November 1983
No Man's Land
Hyperborea
Cinnamon Road
Sphinx Lightning
CD9 - Bonus tracks:
The Dream
is Always the Same
No Future
(Get off the Babysitter)
Guido the Killer
Pimp
Lana
Love on a Real Train
(Risky Business)
Taken from the soundtrack album: 'Risky Business'
Released as Virgin V 2302 in 1984
CD10 - The Keep
Soundtrack
to the 1983 film directed by Michael Mann (Previously unreleased)
Puer Natus Est Nobis (Gloria) (Thomas Tallis, arr. Edgar Froese)
Arx Allemand (Edgar Froese)
Truth and Fiction (Edgar Froese
The Silver
Seal (Edgar Froese / Johannes Schmoelling)
Ancient Powerplant (Edgar Froese)
Supernatural
Accomplice (Edgar Froese)
The Challenger's Arrival (Edgar Froese)
Heritage Survival (Edgar Froese / Christoph Franke / Johannes Schmoelling)
Parallel Words (Edgar Froese / Johannes Schmoelling)
Canzone (Edgar Froese / Johannes Schmoelling)
Voices from a Common
Land (Edgar Froese / Christoph Franke / Johannes Schmoelling)
Wardays Sunrise (Edgar Froese)
The Night in Romania (Edgar Froese)