Joji Reveals Final Tracklist And Features For Nectar - Out September 25, 2020





Nectar, the follow-up to Joji's now RIAA-certified Gold debut BALLADS 1, comes from the in-between space where genres melt into each other - contemporary R&B slides into downtempo pop, nu-metal creeps into electronica - and emotions get tangled.



NECTAR TRACKLIST

Ew

Modus

Tick Tock

Daylight (w/ Diplo)

Upgrade

Gimme Love

Run

Sanctuary

High Hopes (feat. Omar Apollo)

NITROUS

Pretty Boy (feat. Lil Yachty)

Normal People (feat. rei brown)

Afterthought (w/ BENEE)

Mr. Hollywood

777

Reanimator (feat. Yves Tumor)

Like You Do

Your Man



Joji is one of the most enthralling artists of the digital age. He has a total vision for his work, not just in the writing and producing of his music, but artwork, videos, merch, and live performances as well. It's a fully realized world that his fans can inhabit and explore—and see themselves in. "My music is not biographical," he says, but even still, the deep, heavily shaded emotions in his songs are genuine and they speak to anyone who has ever felt stuck on the outside looking in, who knows what it means to not belong. In 2019, Joji sold-out his North



PRAISE FOR JOJI:

"One of the greatest transformations in modern pop culture...Joji will make you cry" - ROLLING STONE

"Anthemic ...cathartic" - PITCHFORK

"Idiosyncratic, complex songs that speak to listeners mired in end times malaise" - TIME

"Extraordinary range and continuous commitment to the elegiac sound he's known for" - HYPEBEAST

https://jojimusic.com/

https://instagram.com/sushitrash

https://twitter.com/sushitrash

