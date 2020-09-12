Oliver Tree Taps Dillon Francis And Grandson For Fresh Dance Remix Of "Cash Machine"



Earlier this summer, Tree's album 'Ugly is Beautiful' debuted at the #1 spot on Billboard's Top Rock Albums Chart and Alternative Albums Chart, and now he continues to spread his bowl-cut gospel.



Most recently he traveled to Australia to face off against the 3x Gold-winning X-Games scooter competitor R-Willy, gave a tour of his fridge for Complex's First We Feast, was featured in Vogue for his go-to pant - the JNCO jeans - talked to Billboard about his favorite scooters, and Esquire: "If you're at all familiar with the genre-less/maybe a rapper? scene (think: Tyler, the Creator, or anyone from his OFWGKTA crew), you know the name



Not only did he break the Guinness World Record for building the world's largest kick-scooter (which he crashed), Tree also partnered up with his 90's punk heroes blink-182 for a rework of his song "Let Me Down," which debuted at #24 on Billboard's Hot Alternative Songs Chart. He also entered a screaming match with The Needle Drop's Anthony Fantano on Twitch, and he was called "dense and unappetizing, like a Twinkie squashed under hot car cushions for weeks" by Pitchfork in a deliciously scathing review.



PRAISE FOR 'UGLY IS BEAUTIFUL'

"Injecting humour into everything he does while offering a surrealist escape from the mundane everyday - it's easy to see how Tree's outlandishness has made him the digital age's definitive rockstar." - NME

"With 'Ugly is Beautiful'...the Gen-Z jester has declared his arrival onto the internet's airwaves." - Interview

"The trickster laureate of pop's viral era…" - MTV

"...somewhere between a meme and creative polymath." - HYPEBEAST

