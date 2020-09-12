Meghan Trainor To Release First Christmas Album "A Very Trainor Christmas"





Meghan enlisted the help of her entire family as she handcrafted the album. Whether it was as songwriters, background vocalists, producers, or instrumentalists - every Trainor played a crucial role in bringing this album to life. Meghan also invited some surprise guests to be a part of this Christmas Party! GRAMMY award-winning singer/songwriter Meghan Trainor is bringing some much needed cheer to the upcoming holiday season with her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, arriving October 30th via Epic Records.The album will be packed with all of your favorite Christmas classics, along with 5 brand new Trainor originals.Meghan enlisted the help of her entire family as she handcrafted the album. Whether it was as songwriters, background vocalists, producers, or instrumentalists - every Trainor played a crucial role in bringing this album to life. Meghan also invited some surprise guests to be a part of this Christmas Party!




