News
Pop / Rock 12/09/2020

Meghan Trainor To Release First Christmas Album "A Very Trainor Christmas"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY award-winning singer/songwriter Meghan Trainor is bringing some much needed cheer to the upcoming holiday season with her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, arriving October 30th via Epic Records.

The album will be packed with all of your favorite Christmas classics, along with 5 brand new Trainor originals.

Meghan enlisted the help of her entire family as she handcrafted the album. Whether it was as songwriters, background vocalists, producers, or instrumentalists - every Trainor played a crucial role in bringing this album to life. Meghan also invited some surprise guests to be a part of this Christmas Party!






