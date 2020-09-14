Hailey Whitters Brings Fans To Her Happy Place In Animated Video For "Happy People"





As Nashville's first-of-its-kind label, Songs & Daughters [in partnership with Big Loud Records] is a female-driven music brand under the direction of BMI Songwriter of the Year (2019) Nicolle Galyon, as President & CEO. Touting six #1 career hits as a songwriter, 2X ACM Awards plus GRAMMY and CMA nominations, including a Triple Play Award win, Galyon established Songs & Daughters in July 2019 - with its mission to serve as a home for female creatives that nurtures both the art (the song) and the artist (the daughter). Launching the career of flagship artist Madison Kozak, and teaming up with critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters, the label has expanded this year signing newcomer Tiera to its Publishing arm [in partnership with Big Loud Publishing / Warner Chappell Music]. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailey Whitters releases a sunny animated video for " Happy People " (co-directed by Harper Smith and Drew Wittler) from her critically-acclaimed new album, THE DREAM, out now via Pigasus Records / Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters. The song was co-written with Lori McKenna and originally recorded by Little Big Town in 2017."This song has always felt like a step-by-step guide to happiness," explains Whitters. "I wanted the visual to be bright and colorful to match the character of the record, as well as accessible to both children and adults. My friend Drew Wittler did the animation and he sprinkled Easter eggs throughout of my musical imprint and Iowa upbringing. My aim is to take viewers on a walk through my 'happy place' and hopefully remind them of their own along the way."The video follows the release of Whitters' Live In Studio Session series which delivered five live performances throughout the month of August. Watch videos including a reimagined piano version of "Dream, Girl," "Heartland," "Janice at the Hotel Bar," "The Devil Always Made Me Think Twice," and "The Faker."Just featured as an "Emerging Artist" by People, Whitters is spotted among the all-genre roundup with the outlet raving, "With her chill, guitar-driven sound and powerful vocals, Hailey Whitters stands out as an up-and-coming country star." Garnering more high-profile media looks, THE DREAM was named one of "The Best Albums of 2020 (So Far)" by American Songwriter and Paste Magazine. SPIN also marked "All The Cool Girls" on their list of "The 50 Best Songs of 2020 (So Far)."In July, Whitters released the official video for "Janice at the Hotel Bar," that was covered by People, Rolling Stone, and many more. The song, which was co-written with Lori McKenna, was highlighted by Paste Magazine as one of "The 25 Best Songs of 2020 (So Far)."As Nashville's first-of-its-kind label, Songs & Daughters [in partnership with Big Loud Records] is a female-driven music brand under the direction of BMI Songwriter of the Year (2019) Nicolle Galyon, as President & CEO. Touting six #1 career hits as a songwriter, 2X ACM Awards plus GRAMMY and CMA nominations, including a Triple Play Award win, Galyon established Songs & Daughters in July 2019 - with its mission to serve as a home for female creatives that nurtures both the art (the song) and the artist (the daughter). Launching the career of flagship artist Madison Kozak, and teaming up with critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters, the label has expanded this year signing newcomer Tiera to its Publishing arm [in partnership with Big Loud Publishing / Warner Chappell Music].



