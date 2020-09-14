Mississippi Musician Ty Trehern Announces October 23 Release Date For New LP 'Dear Dichotomy'



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tytrehernmusic/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mississippi musician Ty Trehern has announced an October 23 release date for his new 10-track LP 'Dear Dichotomy'. "Better Off," a new single off the album is now available to stream on all digital platforms.Ty tells PopMatters, "Sometimes, we find ourselves in relationships that hold us back from things we want in our lives, whether it be a dream, a personal goal, a break from routine, or a sense of self. This can be hard for someone to realize and deal with, especially when you still care about the other person and have to accept the fact that while you may still love them and want to be with them, there is a difference between wants and needs. Better Off is a song that explores that difference by talking about coming to terms with the need to be alone and the process of communicating that with a significant other.""For the music video, I wanted to involve a narrative that was unique to the video while still staying true to the song. I'm so fortunate to have been able to work with Alexander Breaux, who introduced a ton of different ideas and concepts to the project and brought everything to life in such a special way. We managed to shoot everything over three days with an extremely small DIY setup and had such a blast doing it. I couldn't be more proud of what we were able to create and can't wait to work with him on more projects in the future."Regarding the new album, Ty says, "I began writing this record with the intention of being honest and vulnerable with myself and with anyone who chooses to listen to the stories that these songs tell. After over a year and a half of working tirelessly, we were able to create something from a genuine and personal place that does that kind of honesty and vulnerability justice.This album is the byproduct of navigating through different thoughts, feelings and emotions that I've experienced for quite some time now, all while exploring new parts of me that I didn't know were there to begin with, and learning to find comfort in their coexistence."Pre-orders for 'Dear Dichotomy" are available here: www.tytrehernmusic.com.Ty Trehern is no stranger to difference. In fact, it's the concept of difference that fuels his latest musical effort, 'Dear Dichotomy', a record filled with the highs and lows of inner emotions learning to co-exist and find their home within the mind of the alternative singer/songwriter from small-town Long Beach, MS. Channeling a wide variety of different influences and embracing his dynamic, high-energy style, Trehern creates something within his music that is as sonically fluid as it is personal.Ty Trehern on Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/artist/46x7sFsVK0ZYdCvNhZHCaJ?si=5oFCrcY7Tc-vODMzx-_7zQOn Apple Music- https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ty-trehern/1429241234'DEAR DICHOTOMY' • AVAILABLE 10/23/20Track listing:1. INSIDE2. DEAR DICHOTOMY3. THE AIR4. BETTER OFF5. SLEEP6. THE HOUSE YOU BUILT7. RUN AWAY8. TELL ME9. PLACES10. VALEDICTION (AN ELEGY)Website: www.tytrehernmusic.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/tytrehernmusicTwitter: https://twitter.com/tytrehernmusicInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/tytrehernmusic/



