Progressive Metal/Fusion Virtuosos Arch Echo Releasing New 4 Song EP "Story I" On October 2, 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Critically acclaimed progressive metal/fusion 5 piece Arch Echo returns with a new EP titled 'Story I' on October 2nd. The lead single "To The Moon" is now streaming everywhere.
Keyboardist Joey Izzo says, "To the Moon is contagiously uplifting and a really fun sonic journey. The groovy part in the middle is a bit of a new adventure for us and then it ends with a huge keyboard solo that was a ton of fun to make. I'm really happy with how this one turned out!"
Stream "To The Moon" on all digital platforms, watch the video and pre-order the 'Story I' EP here: https://linktr.ee/archechoband
Formed in 2016, Arch Echo exploded onto the progressive metal/fusion scene with a debut self-titled album that gained worldwide attention, housing popular songs "Hip Dipper" and "Color Wheel".
Tours in North America
and Europe
soon followed including a mainstage debut at the UK Tech Fest in 2018.
Arch Echo returned with a 2019 follow up "You Won't Believe What Happens Next!" and set their sites on even more expansive touring. Tours with artists such as Tony Macalpine, Periphery, Plini, Vola and a co-headline Japanese tour with Jacky Vincent
brought their powerful live sound to new ears all over the world.
Arch Echo is set to release the 4 song EP "Story I" to the world on October 2nd, 2020.
'Story I' Track list:
1. To the Moon - 4:13
2. Strut - 4:32
3. Leonessa - 5:02
4. Measure of a Life - 7:15
Arch Echo is:
Joey Izzo - Keyboards
Adam Rafowitz - Guitar
Adam Bentley - Guitar
Joe Calderone - Bass
Richie Martinez - Drums
www.facebook.com/archechoband
https://twitter.com/arch_echo
www.instagram.com/archechoband
What others have said about Arch Echo:
"...the group is ready to be the next big thing in the Prog world."- Prog Sphere
"...brace yourselves, this takes prog rock to the next level."- Alt Dialogue
"Arch Echo have released the best instrumental progressive metal album of the past few years. A style of instrumental prog metal that recalls the classics (Steve Vai, Dream
Theater) in sheer speed and general wankery (in a good way), mixed in with riff-based djent (Animals As Leaders, Periphery), along with the more hip-shaking, jazzy style that's been popular of late (Polyphia, Plini). "- New Noise Magazine
"It is refreshing to find bands like Arch Echo, with working musicians who aim to push the envelope of the music they want to write and play..."- The Prog Space
"...buckle up and get ready for (a) refreshing and exciting ride..."- Metal Observer
"...needs to be heard to be believed..."- Metal Reviews