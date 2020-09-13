Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Classical 13/09/2020

Top 8 Beautiful Piano Ballads You Need To Listen To This Autumn

Top 8 Beautiful Piano Ballads You Need To Listen To This Autumn
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As we transit from summer to winter, the longer nights need something to listen to. Piano music is soothing and reaches every part of the soul that can't be explored by any other piece. Piano tones give powerful and tender techniques to everyone who listens to its tunes.

The good thing about these piano ballads is that you can listen to as many songs as you want, without getting bored or exhausted. Below are some of the beautiful piano ballads you need to try and listen to.

  1. "Pern by Yann" Tirsen

    Pern by Yann Tirsen makes you get completely lost in your thoughts and dreams. Available on YouTube and other streaming apps, it contains quick and repetitive 16th notes which create an ocean while the melody notes get on top. Besides being a beautiful music set, Pern by Yann Tirsen is unique and completes anyone's music world.

  1. "The Promise by" Michael Nyman

    The Promise by Michael Nyman is a simple melody that anyone can do and listen to. It glides quickly through left-hand sequences that capture anyone's attention. You can choose any piano and plan to come up with something exact. According to Piano experts, https://www.knowitallnev.com/pianoforall-review-2019/, different types of piano can easily handle this job. You can try practicing and listen to it when in any mood.

  1. "Dawn by Dario" Marianelli

    If you require some lovely piano ballad to take your breath away, Dawn by Dario Marianelli is the ultimate choice. It's delicate and distant, making you want to hear it one more time. You can listen to this kind of ballad in the morning, before sunrise, and in the evening, just before sunset.

  1. "Hermit Thrush at" Morn by Marcy Beach

    Have you ever heard of Marcy Beach? If not, you need to check her piano ballads on YouTube and other streaming apps. Hermit Thrush at Morn is one of her best ballads released and comprises right-hand movements, made of dark, left-hand moves to bring out the real taste of piano music.

  1. "UN Reve en Mer" by Terresa Careno

    Un Reve en Mer is a masterpiece piano ballad produced by Terresa Careno. The artist has used the right and left hands to create an ocean's rise and fall. The melody is calming and sweet and combines classic notes with the dramatic flair of the artist. Check it out on YouTube and other streaming apps.

  1. "La Cathedral" Engloutie by Claude Debussy

    This masterpiece is produced by Claude Debussy. It comprises the sea, which gets subdivided to create cathedral melody types when listened to. Bells give a glorious sound to match the rhythm. Towards the end, the piece gets covered with water again, and bells continue to sound deep down the ocean.

  1. "Gymnopedie No.1" by Erik Satie

    This melody is a bit different from others since it starts with an off sound before getting beautiful. It's mixed with unexpected rhythm changes and simple themes, which results in four minutes of relaxed moments.

  1. "Cloud Atlas Main" theme by Mark Fowler

    Cloud Atlas is a surprising and straightforward ballad by Mark Fowler. It changes your heart every time you listen to it. Its beautiful sound rekindles many memories, just for the few minutes it will play. Get it online and enjoy its melodies.

There are so many piano melodies you can choose online, depending on your taste. The good thing about piano melodies is that it blends with your mind and soothes you, especially after a tiring day or week.






