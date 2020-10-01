Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 14/09/2020

Upcoming Single From Etoile Marley Announced!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cuffing season' is Etoile Marley's latest tune, rife with catchy melodies and introspective lyrics. 'Cuffing Season' is the first single of Etoile's upcoming EP 'LockItDown' this November.
"It is a Pop album with a Jazz and RnB influence. The title track has hiphop and funk influence so the whole EP is quite diverse! I wanted to make an EP that is quite eclectic and took the opportunity to experiment a little with different styles to see what resonates the most with people." - A message from Etoile Marley

Tour dates:
01/10/20 London The Moustache Bar
Etoile Marley has an upcoming gig at the Moustache Bar, London, 1st October 2020
Get your Tickets here to get an exclusive listen to her upcoming EP! https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/underground-sound-present-the-moustache-bar-tickets-103913004594?aff=Etoile&afu=455051608730

www.decentmusicpr.com/etoilemarley
www.etoilemarley.com
www.facebook.com/EtoileMarley
www.instagram.com/etoilemarley
www.tiktok.com/@etoilemarley?lang=en
twitter.com/EtoileMusic
soundcloud.com/etoilemarley
sptfy.com/9nQa

Of Australian/French origin, Etoile is a songwriter and artist based in London. Her music is described as dark Pop meets bluesy Rock with a unique tone and lower register in her voice often likened to that of the beautiful Sade.

Etoile takes musical inspiration from artists such as Dusty Springfield, Jeff Buckley, M.I.A and Portishead and is enamoured with pop culture, surrealism and Spoken Word/Rap.

Writing, co-producing and releasing her own original music whilst building her repertoire and studying full time. Her goal is to be a songwriter for other artists as well as herself.

Previously a dancer, actor and circus performer, Etoile founded a dance and circus business "Beebop Arts", teaching and performing nationally and internationally. Including fronting an all french gypsy jazz band for 5 years "Madame Andrée".

Drawing on her experience as a performing artist, Etoile is an incredibly confident and professional live performer who can 'bust a move'. (She may have a few circus tricks up her sleeve too!)






