Debut Single From Andrea Announced: 'Fighting For' Is Out September 18, 2020





'Fighting For' is Andrea's first single out of more to come over the next year. Mentioning a failed relationship as well as the struggles with making and seeing through plans, 'Fighting For' addresses the pressures in the life of a young adult.



www.decentmusicpr.com/andrea

www.instagram.com/andreaekelimusic

twitter.com/AndreaEkeli

www.youtube.com/user/TheAndreaoooooo

open.spotify.com/artist/1zXjYnp9bu5gYzwyLqyYPE?si=N7Ru2blhTGWPNn5q0N7cJQ



Andrea Ekeli is a Norwegian singer and songwriter. Growing up by the coast in east Norway, Andrea's music taste has been strongly influenced by the Scandanavian pop scene. At nineteen, after graduating a three-year high school music programme in 2018, she moved to London to further study vocal performance at the



During her studies Andrea developed a growing passion for writing about all that goes on in a young adult's life; the joys, the heartbreaks, the lessons. Influenced by the Scandinavian pop scene, Andrea combines sadness and optimism in a unique, uplifting way, masking it with melodic hooks.

