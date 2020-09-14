Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 14/09/2020

Debut Single From Andrea Announced: 'Fighting For' Is Out September 18, 2020

Debut Single From Andrea Announced: 'Fighting For' Is Out September 18, 2020
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "I can often feel anxious when I think about the future. Especially now with everything that's going on in the world. However, I'm hoping that with time I'll have a better idea of where I'm heading in life and what I'm "fighting for". - Andrea

'Fighting For' is Andrea's first single out of more to come over the next year. Mentioning a failed relationship as well as the struggles with making and seeing through plans, 'Fighting For' addresses the pressures in the life of a young adult.

www.decentmusicpr.com/andrea
www.instagram.com/andreaekelimusic
twitter.com/AndreaEkeli
www.youtube.com/user/TheAndreaoooooo
open.spotify.com/artist/1zXjYnp9bu5gYzwyLqyYPE?si=N7Ru2blhTGWPNn5q0N7cJQ

Andrea Ekeli is a Norwegian singer and songwriter. Growing up by the coast in east Norway, Andrea's music taste has been strongly influenced by the Scandanavian pop scene. At nineteen, after graduating a three-year high school music programme in 2018, she moved to London to further study vocal performance at the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance.

During her studies Andrea developed a growing passion for writing about all that goes on in a young adult's life; the joys, the heartbreaks, the lessons. Influenced by the Scandinavian pop scene, Andrea combines sadness and optimism in a unique, uplifting way, masking it with melodic hooks.
"The melodic and rhythmic elements in a song have always been the defining elements for me. The art is to match a good lyric with an equally good melody and vice versa." - Andrea






