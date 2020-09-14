Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 14/09/2020

Crissy Metz New Song "Feel Good" Inspiring Women To Be Strong And Confident Out Today

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recording artist and award-winning actress Chrissy Metz releases new song "Feel Good" on EMI/Universal Music - available now at all digital service providers. Written by Metz with Nicolette Hayford, Connie Herrington, Aaron Raitiere, Jake Mitchell, "Feel Good" represents the moment Metz realized she was done living her life for other people and that it was time to put the focus on herself.
"I started to feel good when I allowed myself to do the things that I wanted to do like pursuing music," says Metz. "I can't worry about what people are going to say, think, or do. I've got to do what feels good to me."

"Feel Good" also accompanies the launch of Metz's fall fashion collaboration with ELOQUII Elements found exclusively at Walmart. Metz shares a few of her favourite ELOQUII fall pieces.

"Feel Good" joins Metz's recently released tracks "Actress" and "Talking To God," playing now on country radio. While spending her summer in Nashville working on her forthcoming project on EMI Nashville, Metz made her Grand Ole Opry debut performing alongside gospel legend CeCe Winans. Metz also recently performed "Talking to God" for NBC's TODAY.






Most read news of the week
Long Hot Summers: The Story Of The Style Council, Definitive Career Anthology And Sky Arts Documentary To Be Released On October 30
Universal Music Group & Daddy Yankee, Global Superstar And Reggaeton Icon, Strike Multifaceted Global Strategic Partnership
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood And Trisha Yearwood Will Perform At The Academy Of Country Music Awards
Sam Moore And Mary Wilson Join RIAA In Applauding Hawaii's Enactment Of 'Truth In Music Advertising' Act
John Clark Blackwell Commemorates September 11 With Powerful Rendition And Music Video Of The Star Spangled Banner
R.I.P. Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Ronald "Khalis" Bell
Billie Eilish & Finneas Set To Appear On Grammy Museum's New Official Online Streaming Service Collection:live. Launches Sept. 17
Music Education And Its Role In Today's Systems Of Education
Ryan Seacrest, H.E.R., Lewis Black Join SummerStage Jubilee




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0215089 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021312236785889 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how