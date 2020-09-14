Lil Tecca Releases New Track And Music Video "Our Time"



In just two years, Queens-born and Long Island-based New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Affirming his status as one of 21st century hip-hop's strongest contenders, chart-topping multiplatinum rapper Lil Tecca unveils a new track and music video entitled "Our Time" via Galactic Records/Republic Records/Universal Music.On the song, his hyper-charged flows collide with a slick and spirited hook. In the music video, a woozy Tecca wades through a wild party at an opulent penthouse. The party gets crazier and hazier as his raps accelerate leading to a surprise ending."Our Time" heralds the arrival of Tecca's anxiously awaited full-length debut album Virgo World coming soon.It also arrives on the heels of "Royal Rumble." Already, it has gathered 1.8 million YouTube views on the music video and 2.4 million Spotify streams and counting. Additionally, it received plugs from HYPEBEAST, Complex, UPROXX and more.Earlier this year, he released "Out Of Love," which has already accumulated 52.6 million Spotify streams and counting. Plus, he delivered " All Star " feat. Lil TJay (26 million Spotify streams) as well as his banger "IDK," which tallied 12.5 million Spotify streams while the Cole Bennett-directed music video has posted up 6.5 million YouTube views and counting. This is Tecca's time now. Stay tuned for more from the rising superstar.In just two years, Queens-born and Long Island-based Lil Tecca has morphed into a multiplatinum hip-hop force fueled by head-spinning bars, hyper-charged hooks and heartfelt honesty. After making waves independently online and locally on Long Island, he caught the attention of Internet Money founder and super producer Taz Taylor [XXXtentacion, Juice WRLD]. One tweet later, he ended up on the West Coast at the Internet Money headquarters, tracking six songs. Of those six, " Ransom " exploded as a definitive smash and paved the way for his 2019 debut mixtape We Love You Tecca. Upon arrival, the project captured #4 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. Not only did " Ransom " generate 1 billion-plus streams and go double-platinum within a year, but it also topped the Billboard Streaming Songs Chart at #1 and vaulted to #4 on the Hot 100. Between acclaim from the New York Times, Billboard, HYPEBEAST, Complex, and many others, he packed houses on the We Love You Tecca World Tour. He did all of this before he could even vote legally. Now, he reaches for perfection on his 2020 full-length debut album Virgo World.



