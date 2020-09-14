Jann Arden Announces New September 25 Release Date For Hits & Other Gems





Good Mother (original album Living Under June, 1994) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and author Jann Arden announces September 25 as the new, rescheduled release date for Hits & Other Gems, out on Universal Music. The release of Hits & Other Gems will follow the return of the CTV Original Comedy series JANN for its second season, airing Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found, beginning September 21. Hits & Other Gems was initially scheduled for release earlier this spring to coincide with Jann Arden Live, a 19-date cross-Canada tour that Arden was forced to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the tour dates are expected to be rescheduled and ticket-goers should hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates. For rescheduled dates thus far and for more information, visit JannArden.com.Hits & Other Gems will consist of 12 tracks including Arden's hits "Could I Be Your Girl" and "I Would Die For You," and a cover of The Cure's " Lovesong " recorded with Scott Helman as part of his Hotel Sessions series. The album will also include a live version of "Insensitive" that was recorded last year for JANN ARDEN ONE NIGHT ONLY, a one-hour original special that aired exclusively on CTV, and three songs featured in the upcoming second season of JANN.With Arden serving as co-creator and star of the show, where she plays a fictionalized version of herself, JANN on CTV was the most-watched new Canadian comedy series of the 2018-19 broadcast season. Season 2 will consist of eight half-hour episodes with guest stars including Sarah McLachlan, k.d. lang, Elisha Cuthbert, and Keshia Chanté.Earlier this year, Arden was announced as the first 2020 inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. With accolades that include 19 top ten singles, eight JUNO Awards and 10 SOCAN Awards, Arden is a beloved Canadian musical artist and personality. Arden has joined the ranks of Canadian music icons including Alanis Morisette, Bryan Adams, Barenaked Ladies, Bachman Turner Overdrive, Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, RUSH, The Guess Who, The Tragically Hip, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, and many more.Arden has written five books, the most recent being her new memoir IF I KNEW THEN: Finding Wisdom in Failure and Power in Aging, which is set for October 27 release via Random House Canada. IF I KNEW THEN follows Arden's 2017 Canadian best-seller, FEEDING MY MOTHER: Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives with Memory Loss, which spent a combined 44 weeks on The Globe and Mail bestseller lists.Hits & Other Gems track listing:Could I Be Your Girl (original album Living Under June, 1994)Everybody's Pulling On Me (original album These Are The Days, 2018)The Sound Of (original album Happy?, 1997)Cherry Popsicle (original album Blood Red Cherry, 2000)You Don't Own Me (original album Uncover Me 2, 2011)Mother Mine with Zoie Palmer (first original song from comedy series, JANN, 2019)I Would Die For You (original album Time For Mercy, 1993)Sleepless (original album Blood Red Cherry, 2000)The Way Things Are Going (original album Time For Mercy, 1993)Insensitive (live version from JANN ARDEN ONE NIGHT ONLY on CTV, 2019)Lovesong with Scott Helman (The Cure cover recorded as part of Scott Helman's Hotel Sessions series, 2019)Good Mother (original album Living Under June, 1994)



