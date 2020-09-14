Genus Ordinis Dei - New Single Hunt Off Latest Album Glare Of Deliverance

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Full-length concept album/10-episode metal music opera video series Glare of Deliverance out worldwide December 4, 2020 via Eclipse Records.



Italian symphonic death metal band Genus Ordinis Dei are back with the new single Hunt, which has been anticipated by the intro Ritual.



Glare of Deliverance is the band's third full-length album, and it was produced by Tommaso Monticelli (Jumpscare, Eternal Delyria, Geschlecht) at SonitusStudio. Glare of Deliverance is a series of ten individual songs, each with its own music video/episode. These episodes combine in sequence like a short film or television series that tells the story of a young woman named Eleanor who is persecuted by the Holy Inquisition. Without a doubt, this was the band's most ambitious undertaking yet, because the scope and vision of the project had grown monumentally huge in comparison to their previous projects. Aside from recording and producing, the band had to pull together a full production team for the video series which consisted of concept artist Tom Roberts (Ghost), costume designers, animal trainers, a cast of actors and actresses, visual effects supervisors, special effects wizards, stuntmen, and even a full orchestral choir. Despite the difficult health conditions of the first half of 2020, the scheduled deadlines were all met and the result is an epic masterpiece of symphonic metal combined with the executed artistic vision of four brilliant musicians.



Glare of Deliverance features ten tracks of powerful, soaring symphonic metal that will leave you amazed, both sonically and visually. The video series brings the concept art of Tom Roberts to life and may even give you nightmares! The horror-esque storyline leaves you feeling helpless, unable to save Eleanor from her corrupt accusers while the hooks of the music remind you of her struggle. Can you resist her glaring eyes while she looks at you and cries for help? You can try, but we don't think so… Glare of Deliverance will be released on December 4, 2020 via Eclipse Records.



Glare Of Deliverance tracklist:

01. Ritual

02. Hunt

03. Edict

04. Examination

05. Torture

06. Judgement

07. Dream

08. Abjuration

09. Exorcism

10. Fire



GENUS ORDINIS DEI discography

Nemesis feat. Melissa VanFleet (single) - 2019

Great Olden Dynasty (album) - 2017

EP 2016 (EP) - 2016

The Middle (album) - 2015



GENUS ORDINIS DEI lineup

Nick K (vocals& guitar)

Tommy Mastermind (guitar & orchestra)

Steven F. Olda (bass)

Richard Meiz (drums)



