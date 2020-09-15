Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 15/09/2020

Django Django Return With New Single Spirals Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Django Django make an electrifying return with the new single "Spirals," their first new material since the "Winter's Beach" EP in 2018, and an utterly compelling glimpse at what's to come.
Sounding invigorated and more energized than ever, "Spirals" doubles as a tantalizing return to form as well as a rousing call to arms. Beginning with elegant circling synths that grow into a never-more-relevant anthem to hope, it uses the image of DNA to muse on how the connections we have as humans are stronger than the divisions.

One of the tracks specifically written as part of the forthcoming live set, its dynamics are galvanizing: a steady accumulation of joyous energy.

It is accompanied by a visually dazzling video created by exciting new talent Maxim Kelly which takes the viewer on a psychedelic journey through multiple spinning mandalas. Following a series of visually innovative videos from the band, "Spirals" perfectly sits alongside their previous canon of work. Kelly delves into the process further:

The approach behind Spirals by Django Django was to translate the psychedelic trip through The Victorian technique of the phénakisticope. The visual illusion generated by spinning the disks at the correct speed coupled with the shutter of a camera is both confusing and hypnotic. I was drawn to how the animations flow in and out, drifting and duping the mind and then back again. This felt a lot like the psychedelic experience tome. The challenge was to fuse the old with the modern. The analogue and the digital. Updating and modernising the technique.

The single will be available to stream and download on all the usual digital platforms and also as a 10" vinyl b/w exclusive track The Ark, available from https://www.djangodjango.co.uk and select independent record shops.

Over the course of their extraordinarily accomplished discography to date, Django Django have constantly headed left where others have gone right. From snagging a Mercury Music Prize nomination for their debut LP, to exploring a proper studio with the gloriously varied follow up "Born Under Saturn," Django Django have made a career out of doing what you least expect. The band has been described by Pitchfork as "the mad scientists of UK psych-rock," their debut was listed on Rolling Stone's Best Albums of 2012 and included in the book 1001 Records To Listen To Before You Die. They are known for their genre defying eclectic sound and "Spirals" heralds, once again, the beginning of a thrilling new era for the band.






